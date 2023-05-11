FLOWER MOUND – The speed that the Flower Mound softball team has on the base paths was evident when a steal of third base by junior Brooke Hull forced an errant throw into left field by South Grand Prairie senior catcher Cassidy Fixico.
Hull quickly got up after sliding into third base and sprinted head-first into home plate to score the first run of Wednesday’s Class 6A regional quarterfinal series. The Lady Jaguars were only getting warmed up and went on to earn an 8-0 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
“Everybody has team speed, but the thing that I like to say that our girls have is that we practice base running every single day,” said Mark Larriba, Flower Mound co-head coach. “We practice situations. So, when it presents itself, it’s instinct instead of having to decide.”
After watching Flower Mound dominate Richardson in a two-game series sweep last week in the area round, Larriba cautioned his Lady Jaguars of a 27-7 Warriors team that earned a series win against 24-14-2 Allen.
Senior pitcher Landrie Harris proved to be South Grand Prairie’s kryptonite. Harris has pitched on and off after she underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in July to remove a rib in her upper body. But she no longer has a pitch count. Harris didn’t have her best stuff in Game 1, but it was more than enough. She allowed just two hits against eight strikeouts in seven innings.
“My coaches and trainers have helped me tremendously to get to the point where I am and get to where my arm is right now, and I can’t thank them enough,” she said. “We knew that South Grand Prairie was going to come out and hit the ball. We knew that they were really good. I just went out there and trusted my defense. Everything worked out today.”
Harris received timely play from the Lady Jaguars defense and also breathed a huge sigh of relief after Flower Mound caught a huge break in the top of the second inning.
South Grand Prairie threatened to take the lead for the first time. The Warriors had base runners on first and second bases with zero outs after freshman Jade Evans drew a walk and senior Ema Cebrian was hit by a pitch. However, contact by Cebrian against a Flower Mound infielder on an ensuing pop fly hit by freshman Jernie Nerio resulted in an interference call against South Grand Prairie. Both Cebrian and Nerio were ruled out. Harris struck out junior Kiya Jones for out No. 3.
Senior Logan Halleman hit an RBI groundout in the third inning before Flower Mound opened the floodgates in the very next inning.
Senior Katie Cantrell crushed a solo home run over the center-field wall to lead off the bottom of the fourth. And after scratching across just two runs through the first three innings, that home run appeared to fire up the Lady Jaguars. Senior Maithili Shah lined an RBI double into right field to increase Flower Mound’s lead to 4-0.
Shah then demonstrated good focus while running the base path. South Grand Prairie appeared to have Shah thrown by at least five feet in an attempted steal of third base, but she slid underneath the tag of Warriors junior shortstop Jasmyn Lloyd.
Flower Mound made South Grand Prairie pay for the miscue. After a throwing error allowed the fourth run of the inning to score for the Lady Jaguars, Halleman followed with an RBI single for a 7-0 advantage.
“That’s always been the Larriba way,” Cantrell said. “We scratch across a run in the first inning. We scratch across a run in the second inning and then just wait for that big hit to come, for the momentum to shift.”
Flower Mound can complete the series sweep Thursday night at South Grand Prairie. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
“We knew that South Grand Prairie was a good team,” Larriba said. “But once you get to the third round, you get everybody’s winners. There is no cakewalk. We know that each round that we have to get better and better, and we’ve been doing that. Shout out to the girls. They came ready to play.”
