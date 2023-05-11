Katie Cantrell Flower Mound softball

Flower Mound senior Katie Cantrell is all smiles after she hit a solo home run in Wednesday’s 8-0 win over South Grand Prairie in Game 1 of a Class 6A regional quarterfinal series.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

FLOWER MOUND – The speed that the Flower Mound softball team has on the base paths was evident when a steal of third base by junior Brooke Hull forced an errant throw into left field by South Grand Prairie senior catcher Cassidy Fixico.

Hull quickly got up after sliding into third base and sprinted head-first into home plate to score the first run of Wednesday’s Class 6A regional quarterfinal series. The Lady Jaguars were only getting warmed up and went on to earn an 8-0 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

