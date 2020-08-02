Students at The Colony High School were given the second half of the school day off.
With The Colony volleyball team competing in the state tournament for the first time in program history, school principal Rebecca MacDonald announced her decision, allowing the students ample time to drive to San Marcos and be in their seats in time for the first serve of a 4A state semifinal on Nov. 18, 2010, between the Lady Cougars and Brenham.
When then-head coach Terri Harrod walked onto the court at Strahan Arena, she and her Lady Cougars glanced at the throng of supporters.
“The support that night was phenomenal,” she said. “The faculty was incredible. The parental support was amazing. We pretty much dominated the stands that night. I couldn't believe it because it was so late. I don't think our match started until 8 and we didn't walk out of the gym until 11:30.”
Harrod’s Lady Cougars proceeded to take their supporters on a magical ride that lasted more than three hours and needed all five sets to complete.
Although The Colony’s season came to a heartbreaking end that night in an epic thriller, following a 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-17 and 9-15 loss to Brenham, the team’s journey to the state tournament began when they were in middle school.
Coaches were busy grooming this batch of Lady Cougars, starting in the eighth grade. As freshmen, they were placed on junior varsity, finishing that season undefeated in district play. In each of their next two seasons, they became more and more serious about volleyball, competing at some of the highest levels of club volleyball in the spring.
“They were just smart kids and they were competitors,” Harrod said. “I think that was the No. 1 thing, they were competitors.”
Fast forward to 2009, when The Colony advanced to the playoffs, their aspirations of reaching the state tournament were cut short in a loss to Granbury that left both the coaches and players stunned.
“We just didn't play well,” Harrod said. “I think everyone was surprised that we lost, including me. It was a quiet ride home.”
That loss didn’t sit well with the Lady Cougars.
The Colony came back the next season with the attitude of that they are going to make it to the state tournament. It was a team with laser focus. The Colony took out all of its frustrations from the 2009 postseason on its district opponents, finishing a perfect 12-0 in league play for the first time in program history.
“It's funny because I've got a good friend at Denton Guyer, and she was like, ‘Terri, when your team walked in, right then and there, they meant business,’” Harrod said.
It was a team with nine seniors, including Tess Patterson, Alex Hicks, Shannon Ranney, Allie Chicoine, Sarah Swanson, Allie Brak, Kaitlyn Dumar, Kristen Aduddell and Sierra Wilkerson. Also playing for The Colony were juniors Stacey Koch, Amanda Colegrove, Natasha Hymes, Hannah Salmon, and sophomores Jennifer Valenciano and Sylvie Morrow. Koch was named the district MVP as a senior before moving on to the University of Texas at Arlington, where she posted more than 600 kills during a standout collegiate career with the Lady Mavs. Aduddell earned District 4-4A setter of the year honors as senior, then continued her volleyball career at Midwestern State University.
To ensure The Colony was ready for the grind of the state tournament, Harrod loaded the schedule with tougher opponents than the previous season, including more Class 6A schools.
At a tournament in Grapevine, she realized how just how good her team was. Playing against some of the top competition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, The Colony placed second. One of the wins was a straight-set victory over state power Hebron.
“Right then and there, I saw our ability and our true grit that they had and our determination of wanting to win and to control it,” Harrod said. “At that time, Gina (Kalb) was my assistant. She was out of UTA, a big middle blocker. We just looked at each other and said, 'We're going to (state tournament). We need to start getting ready for that right now.'"
When it came time for the playoffs, The Colony became road warriors. Travelling as far as El Paso for matches, the Lady Cougars had little trouble, sweeping Plainview in the bi-district round, followed by a three-set victory over El Paso High in the area round, a four-set win over Dumas in the regional quarterfinals and a dominant performance over Waco Midway in the regional semifinals.
“These kids knew how to travel and play and win,” Harrod said. “Because of club season, and experience, and some kids already qualified for nationals, it prepared them for the playoffs. They had the mindset of travel and not be on vacation. It was a big part of their attitude to make it to state tournament.”
Next up for The Colony was a matchup with Canyon Randall in the regional final, with the winner clinching a berth in the state tournament.
The Lady Cougars needed to regroup after losing the first set 21-25 and Harrod proceeded to call a timeout with her team trailing in the second set.
“I told them, ‘either give up now or hunker down and pass better to win this,’” she said. “When I said that, in process of us playing tired and giving up, everyone looked at me and said a few choice words and got out there on the court and were determined to beat them.”
Harrod’s team got the message. Once her Lady Cougars rallied to defeat Canyon Randall in an epic thriller, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25 and 15-13, eyes became filled with tears of joy. At 1 a.m., The Colony, on its bus ride back to town from Abilene, stopped at Whataburger to celebrate the team’s first-ever berth in the state tournament.
“I couldn't believe it,” Harrod said. “I was just short of in shock. Gina grabbed me. ‘We just did it. We're going to state.’ It was a really thrilling accomplishment and a feeling of relief. The kids got the trophy and handed it to me and it felt like a huge accomplishment.”
The Colony found itself in another slug-fest a week later, this time in the state semifinals.
With the fifth set tied at 9-all, Brenham scored the final six points of the match, although the final result included a controversial call that went against The Colony.
“It really deflated us,” Harrod said. “We just didn't have any more energy to recover. That was a turning point. But, the kids were happy. Running through the tunnel was fun part. We might have been up by one or two points. That whole match was a difference of two or three points. I'll never forget it.”
The Colony earned third place in the state because of the tie-breaker formula.
“I wish we would have gone (to state) their junior year, because I'm telling you, with that experience, they would have won it,” Harrod said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.