After a rough start to the season for The Colony softball team, the Lady Cougars enjoyed a huge turnaround during district play. The Colony finished in third place in District 10-5A and clinched a 10th consecutive playoff berth.
That turnaround didn’t go unrecognized.
Other head coaches in 10-5A recognized The Colony for its efforts on the field. The Lady Cougars had a total of 10 selections onto the all-district team, including one superlative winner in junior center fielder Olivia Wick, who was named the utility player of the year.
Wick, who was recently named to the DFW Fastpitch all-Metroplex first team, hit .521 this season, clubbed seven home runs, had 19 RBIs, scored 41 runs and collected 50 hits with 10 doubles.
Earning selections onto the first team from The Colony were sophomore catcher Payton Blanco, sophomore first baseman/pitcher Kaitlyn Moeller, sophomore pitcher/infielder Sydney Young and freshman shortstop Sabrina Wick.
Blanco hit a .392 clip, drove in 21 runs, added 37 hits and scored 25 runs. Moeller led the Lady Cougars in RBIs (29), hit four home runs and finished this season with a .343 batting average. Young posted a 10-7 record with 84 strikeouts, and hit .341 on the season to accompany 27 RBIs and 29 hits. Wick put up a .375 batting average with 19 RBIs and 25 runs in her first season in a Lady Cougar uniform.
Landing on the second team for The Colony are freshman outfielder Allyson Acosta (.358 batting average, 12 RBIs, 13 runs), sophomore second baseman Madison Levsey (.304 batting average, 19 RBIs) and senior right fielder Brooklyn Torres (one error in 32 total chances for a .969 fielding percentage).
A pair of infielders, senior Carlie Goldy (seven RBIs, 11 walks, zero errors) and junior Kailee Lang (17 hits, 12 RBIs), received honorable mention.
The Lady Cougars were also recognized for their work in the classroom.
Acosta, Ella G. Anderson, Mattie G. Baker, Levsey, Moeller, Isabelle M. Dasilva, Lang, Olivia Wick, Sabrina Wick, Leanna Guerra, Ally Ascherl, Young and Torres all earned spots on the all-district academic team.
