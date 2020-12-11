Four days after The Colony girls basketball team defeated Flower Mound Marcus 39-32, the Lady Cougars appeared to be on their way to earning their second consecutive victory. But, in the end, it amounted to heartbreak for The Colony.
The Colony played complementary basketball to jump out to an 11-point lead after the third quarter in Tuesday’s non-district game against Denton Ryan, but the Lady Raiders used an 18-6 fourth-quarter run to stun the Lady Cougars, 45-44.
It was a dogfight during the first quarter, when The Colony clung onto a 13-11 lead. The Lady Cougars held Ryan to eight points in each of the next two quarters to increase its advantage to 38-27. But, the Lady Raider offense came alive in the fourth.
Seven different Lady Cougars found their way into the scorebook, led by 10 points from sophomore Aaliyah Brown. Senior Aariyah Cotto chipped in eight points, followed by seven from freshman Rayna Williams, six each from juniors Lani Berg and Kennedy Shaw, four from junior Ashlynn Barrett and three by junior Haley Courtney.
The Colony opens District 10-5A play at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Lovejoy, then returns home three days later on Dec. 18 for a 2:45 p.m. tipoff against Prosper Rock Hill.
