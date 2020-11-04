Down three starters because of COVID-19 protocols entering their most important match of the season, The Colony volleyball team scratched and clawed against Princeton with the players they had available.
With The Colony and Princeton sitting one game behind Wylie East for the final playoff spot in District 10-5A, the Lady Cougars didn’t throw in the towel Tuesday evening – not after a controversial call went against them in the first set nor after the Lady Panthers won two of the first three sets.
Ultimately, it was back-to-back kills by Princeton senior outside hitter Julie Milligan that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 17-15) loss for The Colony inside Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
The Colony (6-12 overall, 4-7 in 10-5A) had Princeton (9-7, 5-6) at match point after a tip kill by Sophia Smith. But, the ensuing serve for the Lady Cougars sailed out of bounds. Milligan finished off The Colony with three kills over the next four points.
Several Lady Cougars fought back tears after the conclusion of the match.
“The fact that they were coming out there and playing so confidently, they wanted it so badly,” said Rachel Buckley, The Colony head coach. “It just broke their hearts.”
Even in defeat, a young Lady Cougar team that entered the season with no seniors and only one starter with proven experience worked through its share of adverse situations on Tuesday.
Once trailing 21-16, The Colony appeared that it had taken a 23-22 lead after a kill by Miranda Garcia was initially ruled to be inbounds. But after a long discussion between match officials, it was ruled that the ball touched out of bounds, giving Princeton the one-point lead.
Garcia then took matters into her own hands, recording back-to-back kills before Kacie Rangel notched a service ace to complete the comeback. Lily Quinones was a force at the net with seven kills in the first set alone. Josie Bishop started the late rally with a tip kill.
Things were looking good for The Colony in the second set. The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 9-5 lead on the power of services aces by Bella Navarrette and Grace Witham. But, six kills and a handful of timely blocks by Princeton senior middle blocker Brianna Barch proved too much.
Princeton picked up where it had left off in the second set, scoring the first nine points of the third set before surviving a big push by The Colony to take a 2-1 lead in the dual.
In the fourth set, the Lady Cougars dictated the play at the net as well as behind the service line. Melanie Mora and Quinones registered back-to-back kills to give The Colony a bit of a cushion after Princeton had cut the deficit to 16-15. Witham then stepped behind the service line and spotted two aces within a four-point span as the Lady Cougars seized control.
"That's my kids,” Buckley said. “They just fight. They don't quit. They don't say 'no'. They always accept a challenge and they're going to take it. But, that's what I love about them."
With the dual having the feel of a playoff match, the intensity rose in the fifth set. There were six late changes and 11 ties. But, in the end, three kills by Milligan late in the set pushed The Colony two games behind Wylie East and Prosper Rock Hill for fourth place in the district standings with three matches remaining on their schedule.
“It was definitely a decider match (for a playoff berth in 10-5A),” Buckley said. “I wish I had my full team.”
