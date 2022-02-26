An injury prevented The Colony senior Josh Weatherall from competing in the Class 5A state wrestling tournament last year.
Fast-forward to last weekend, and Weatherall earned his place on the medal stand at the Berry Center. Weatherall went 4-2 to capture fourth place at 113 pounds. Both of his losses came to defending state champion Ashton Bennert of Canyon Randall.
“I was incredibly excited that Joshua was able to get on the podium at the state tournament this weekend,” said Chuck Brown, The Colony head boys coach. “All four of the kids in his weight class finished in the top six at state. It just showed how tough it was in his weight this year.
“Joshua has always been a fighter and this year has been a wild and crazy year and no one will understand how hard of a year it was for him and our team. So for Joshua to have the success he did, I’m very happy for him.”
Weatherall will leave big shoes to fill. He finished this season 38-4. Two years ago, Weatherall became the first wrestler in program history to win at least 60 matches in a season. Him and his older brother, alum StevenWeatherall, have combined for six appearances in the state tournament and four state medals.
Senior Juan Merchan wrestled well in a loaded field at 220 pounds, but came up one win short of becoming a state placer. He won two of his first three matches – a pin of McAllen senior Aaron Gonzalez in the first round and an 8-5 decision of El Paso Del Valle senior Ernest Bencomo in the consolation second round – but was eliminated after being pinned by Canyon senior Josue Castillo in the ensuing round.
“Juan wrestled very tough,” Brown said. “He has been battling a knee injury that no one outside of us knew the extent since before districts and he fought and fought and came very close to being on the podium himself. This was probably the best tournament I have ever seen Juan wrestle in four years and he should be very proud of his top-eight finish.”
Senior Elijah Waters went 1-2 with a third-period pin of Comal Pieper’s David Huntsman in the first round of the 182-pound consolation bracket. Waters finished the season 40-9.
“Elijah had an eye-opening experience at state,” Brown said. “He saw people that he wrestled very tough against and they placed and he realized that he could be that good. He lost an absolute heartbreaking match in the first round and then battled back in his next one. I wish we had another year of Elijah since this was just his second year, but he gave us everything he could in these two years.”
The Colony junior Tabatha Bowden was making her third straight state appearance, and she left Cypress with her first-ever victory in the state tournament. Bowden’s historic win came via an 8-1 decision of Austin Navarro’s Ezabella Solano in the first round of the consolation bracket at 95 pounds. She finished 1-2 overall, and for the season, went 33-13.
“This year proved to her that she’s one of the best in the state and hopefully that confidence carries over into next year,” said Ryan Bascue, The Colony head girls coach. “I think her proving to herself that she belongs there was huge for her. She is capable of being on the podium and we are going to do whatever we can to get there.”
