Coppell baseball

Coppell's Tanner Sever and the Cowboys finished off a two-game sweep of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The UIL high school baseball playoffs continued this week with the area round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Flower Mound vs. South Grand Prairie

Game 1: SGP 5, Flower Mound 4

Game 2: SGP 5, Flower Mound 4

(SGP wins series, 2-0)

Marcus vs. Richardson Pearce

Game 1: Marcus 1, Pearce 0

Game 2: Marcus 7, Pearce 1

(Marcus wins series, 2-0)

Coppell vs. Jesuit

Game 1: Coppell 5, Jesuit 2

Game 2: Coppell 4, Jesuit 1

(Coppell wins series, 2-0)

Prosper vs. Arlington Martin

Game 1: Martin 10, Prosper 9

Game 2: Prosper 7, Martin 0

Game 3: Prosper 2, Martin 1

(Prosper wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 5A

Region II

Frisco Wakeland vs. W.T. White

Game 1: Wakeland 8, White 2

Game 2: Wakeland 14, White 2

(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)

Frisco Independence vs. Woodrow Wilson

Game 1: Wilson 5, Independence 2

Game 2: Independence 1, Wilson 0

Game 3: Independence 8, Wilson 4

(Independence wins series, 2-1)

Lovejoy vs. Creekview

Game 1: Lovejoy 3, Creekview 1

Game 2: Lovejoy 6, Creekview 0

(Lovejoy wins series, 2-0)

Frisco Lone Star vs. Hillcrest

Game 1: Lone Star 8, Hillcrest 0

Game 2: Lone Star 11, Hillcrest 0

(Lone Star wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 4A

Region II

Celina vs. Life Waxahachie

Game 1: Celina 8, Life 3

Game 2: Celina 4, Life 0

(Celina wins series, 2-0)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

