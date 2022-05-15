featured spotlight High school baseball playoff scoreboard: Area round By Matt Welch | Star Local Media May 15, 2022 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coppell's Tanner Sever and the Cowboys finished off a two-game sweep of Jesuit in the area round of the Class 6A playoffs. Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The UIL high school baseball playoffs continued this week with the area round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.CLASS 6ARegion I Flower Mound vs. South Grand PrairieGame 1: SGP 5, Flower Mound 4Game 2: SGP 5, Flower Mound 4(SGP wins series, 2-0)Marcus vs. Richardson PearceGame 1: Marcus 1, Pearce 0Game 2: Marcus 7, Pearce 1(Marcus wins series, 2-0)Coppell vs. JesuitGame 1: Coppell 5, Jesuit 2Game 2: Coppell 4, Jesuit 1(Coppell wins series, 2-0)Prosper vs. Arlington MartinGame 1: Martin 10, Prosper 9Game 2: Prosper 7, Martin 0Game 3: Prosper 2, Martin 1(Prosper wins series, 2-1)CLASS 5ARegion IIFrisco Wakeland vs. W.T. WhiteGame 1: Wakeland 8, White 2Game 2: Wakeland 14, White 2(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)Frisco Independence vs. Woodrow WilsonGame 1: Wilson 5, Independence 2Game 2: Independence 1, Wilson 0Game 3: Independence 8, Wilson 4(Independence wins series, 2-1)Lovejoy vs. CreekviewGame 1: Lovejoy 3, Creekview 1Game 2: Lovejoy 6, Creekview 0(Lovejoy wins series, 2-0)Frisco Lone Star vs. HillcrestGame 1: Lone Star 8, Hillcrest 0Game 2: Lone Star 11, Hillcrest 0(Lone Star wins series, 2-0)CLASS 4ARegion IICelina vs. Life WaxahachieGame 1: Celina 8, Life 3Game 2: Celina 4, Life 0(Celina wins series, 2-0) For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Series Sport Wylie East Marcus Rock Hill Playoff Independence Coppell Martin Richardson Pearce Star Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Frisco's mayor has a message for Elon Musk McKinney police respond to multiple of aggravated assaults along roadways Some Allen ISD elementary schools are over capacity, while others don't have enough students, district officials say Plano police respond to three aggravated assaults, numerous thefts in last week Coppell's car port ordinances change after resident advocacy Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads ROLLING OAKS NASR BROS JEWELERS TEXAS LOTTO WRIGHTEN INSURANCE GROUP TURRENTINE INSPIRED LIVING LEWISVILLE SUDDENLINK MEDRX PHARMACY Bulletin
