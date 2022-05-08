featured spotlight High school baseball playoff scoreboard: Bi-district round By Matt Welch | Star Local Media May 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coppell's Walker Polk (23) rounds third on his way to scoring against McKinney Boyd during a bi-district playoff game on Friday. Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The UIL high school baseball playoffs got underway this week with the bi-district round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.CLASS 6ARegion I Allen vs. Flower MoundGame 1: Flower Mound 5, Allen 1 Game 2: Flower Mound 3, Allen 2(Flower Mound wins series, 2-0)Marcus vs. Denton GuyerGame 1: Marcus 3, Guyer 0Game 2: Marcus 8, Guyer 0(Marcus wins series, 2-0)Coppell vs. McKinney BoydGame 1: Coppell 3, McKinney Boyd 2Game 2: Coppell 3, McKinney Boyd 2(Coppell wins series, 2-0)Prosper vs. HebronGame 1: Prosper 8, Hebron 2Game 2: Hebron 5, Prosper 3Game 3: Prosper 6, Hebron 5(Prosper wins series, 2-1)Region IIRowlett vs. RockwallGame 1: Rockwall 6, Rowlett 5Game 2: Rowlett 11, Rockwall 4Game 3: Rockwall 11, Rowlett 1(Rockwall wins series, 2-1)Mesquite vs. Naaman ForestGame 1: Naaman Forest 8, Mesquite 4Game 2: Naaman Forest 3, Mesquite 2(Naaman Forest wins series, 2-0)CLASS 5ARegion IIFrisco Wakeland vs. DenisonGame 1: Wakeland 4, Denison 2Game 2: Wakeland 5, Denison 1(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)Frisco Independence vs. Wylie EastGame 1: Wylie East 4, Independence 0Game 2: Independence 2, Wylie East 1Game 3: Independence 9, Wylie East 0(Independence wins series, 2-1)Lovejoy vs. Frisco MemorialGame 1: Lovejoy 7, Memorial 6Game 2: Lovejoy 10, Memorial 0(Lovejoy wins series, 2-0)Creekview vs. AdamsonGame 1: Creekview 7, Adamson 1Game 2: Adamson 4, Creekview 3Game 3: Creekview 3, Adamson 2(Creekview wins series, 2-1)Frisco Lone Star vs. Prosper Rock HillGame 1: Rock Hill 4, Lone Star 3Game 2: Lone Star 10, Rock Hill 2Game 3: Lone Star 11, Rock Hill 2(Lone Star wins series, 2-1)CLASS 4ARegion IICelina vs. Carrollton RanchviewGame 1: Celina 12, Ranchview 0Game 2: Celina 4, Ranchview 1(Celina wins series, 2-0)Sunnyvale vs. BrownsboroGame 1: Brownsboro 4, Sunnyvale 2Game 2: Sunnyvale 9, Brownsboro 5Game 3: Brownsboro 6, Sunnyvale 4(Brownsboro wins series, 2-1) For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Series Sport Wylie East Marcus Rock Hill Playoff Independence Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plano police identify suspect in connection with 7-Eleven shooting NEW UPDATE: Plano PD officer involved in shooting altercation placed on administrative leave, per policy It's back: La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco reopens McKinney police responds to three aggravated assaults on west side of city Plano Police announce death investigation Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads HOBBY LOBBY WINDOW NATION PRIME LIFE CHIROPRACTIC CITY OF COPPELL TEXAS ONCOLOGY CITY OF CELINA WINDOW NATION COLONY CHIRO Bulletin
