Coppell's Walker Polk (23) rounds third on his way to scoring against McKinney Boyd during a bi-district playoff game on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

The UIL high school baseball playoffs got underway this week with the bi-district round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Allen vs. Flower Mound

Game 1: Flower Mound 5, Allen 1 

Game 2: Flower Mound 3, Allen 2

(Flower Mound wins series, 2-0)

Marcus vs. Denton Guyer

Game 1: Marcus 3, Guyer 0

Game 2: Marcus 8, Guyer 0

(Marcus wins series, 2-0)

Coppell vs. McKinney Boyd

Game 1: Coppell 3, McKinney Boyd 2

Game 2: Coppell 3, McKinney Boyd 2

(Coppell wins series, 2-0)

Prosper vs. Hebron

Game 1: Prosper 8, Hebron 2

Game 2: Hebron 5, Prosper 3

Game 3: Prosper 6, Hebron 5

(Prosper wins series, 2-1)

Region II

Rowlett vs. Rockwall

Game 1: Rockwall 6, Rowlett 5

Game 2: Rowlett 11, Rockwall 4

Game 3: Rockwall 11, Rowlett 1

(Rockwall wins series, 2-1)

Mesquite vs. Naaman Forest

Game 1: Naaman Forest 8, Mesquite 4

Game 2: Naaman Forest 3, Mesquite 2

(Naaman Forest wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 5A

Region II

Frisco Wakeland vs. Denison

Game 1: Wakeland 4, Denison 2

Game 2: Wakeland 5, Denison 1

(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)

Frisco Independence vs. Wylie East

Game 1: Wylie East 4, Independence 0

Game 2: Independence 2, Wylie East 1

Game 3: Independence 9, Wylie East 0

(Independence wins series, 2-1)

Lovejoy vs. Frisco Memorial

Game 1: Lovejoy 7, Memorial 6

Game 2: Lovejoy 10, Memorial 0

(Lovejoy wins series, 2-0)

Creekview vs. Adamson

Game 1: Creekview 7, Adamson 1

Game 2: Adamson 4, Creekview 3

Game 3: Creekview 3, Adamson 2

(Creekview wins series, 2-1)

Frisco Lone Star vs. Prosper Rock Hill

Game 1: Rock Hill 4, Lone Star 3

Game 2: Lone Star 10, Rock Hill 2

Game 3: Lone Star 11, Rock Hill 2

(Lone Star wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 4A

Region II

Celina vs. Carrollton Ranchview

Game 1: Celina 12, Ranchview 0

Game 2: Celina 4, Ranchview 1

(Celina wins series, 2-0)

Sunnyvale vs. Brownsboro

Game 1: Brownsboro 4, Sunnyvale 2

Game 2: Sunnyvale 9, Brownsboro 5

Game 3: Brownsboro 6, Sunnyvale 4

(Brownsboro wins series, 2-1)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

