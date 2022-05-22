Lone Star baseball

Lone Star senior Tyler Bogusz and the Rangers are headed to the regional semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The UIL high school baseball playoffs continued this week with the regional quarterfinal round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Marcus vs. South Grand Prairie

Game 1: Marcus 10, SGP 0

Game 2: Marcus 17, SGP 3

(Marcus wins series, 2-0)

Coppell vs. Prosper

Game 1: Coppell 7, Prosper 4

Game 2: Prosper 12, Coppell 1

Game 3: Coppell 3, Prosper 2

(Coppell wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 5A

Region II

Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Independence

Game 1: Wakeland 4, Independence 0

Game 2: Wakeland 9, Independence 4

(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)

Lovejoy vs. Frisco Lone Star

Game 1: Lone Star 4, Lovejoy 2

Game 2: Lone Star 8, Lovejoy 3

(Lone Star wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 4A

Region II

Celina vs. Van Alstyne 

One-game playoff: Celina 5, Van Alstyne 0

(Celina wins series, 1-0)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

