featured spotlight High school baseball playoff scoreboard: Regional quarterfinals By Matt Welch | Star Local Media May 22, 2022

Lone Star senior Tyler Bogusz and the Rangers are headed to the regional semifinals. Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The UIL high school baseball playoffs continued this week with the regional quarterfinal round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A
Region I 
Marcus vs. South Grand Prairie
Game 1: Marcus 10, SGP 0
Game 2: Marcus 17, SGP 3
(Marcus wins series, 2-0)

Coppell vs. Prosper
Game 1: Coppell 7, Prosper 4
Game 2: Prosper 12, Coppell 1
Game 3: Coppell 3, Prosper 2
(Coppell wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 5A
Region II
Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Independence
Game 1: Wakeland 4, Independence 0
Game 2: Wakeland 9, Independence 4
(Wakeland wins series, 2-0)

Lovejoy vs. Frisco Lone Star
Game 1: Lone Star 4, Lovejoy 2
Game 2: Lone Star 8, Lovejoy 3
(Lone Star wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 4A
Region II
Celina vs. Van Alstyne 
One-game playoff: Celina 5, Van Alstyne 0
(Celina wins series, 1-0)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
