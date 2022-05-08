featured spotlight High school softball playoff scoreboard: Area round By Matt Welch | Star Local Media May 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Colony sophomore Sabrina Wick (7) crosses home plate to score a run during the Lady Cougars' area-round playoff win over Creekview on Friday. By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the area round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.CLASS 6ARegion I Lewisville vs. South Grand PrairieGame 1: SGP 7, Lewisville 3Game 2: SGP 3, Lewisville 0(South Grand Prairie wins series, 2-0)Allen vs. Irving NimitzGame 1: Allen 6, Nimitz 1Game 2: Allen 14, Nimitz 0(Allen wins series, 2-0)Hebron vs. RichardsonOne-game playoff: Hebron 11, Richardson 6Marcus vs. Arlington MartinGame 1: Marcus 11, Martin 0Game 2: Marcus 12, Martin 0(Marcus wins series, 2-0)Region IISachse vs. Killeen Harker HeightsGame 1: Harker Heights 1, Sachse 0Game 2: Harker Heights 2, Sachse 1(Harker Heights wins series, 2-0)CLASS 5ARegion IIFrisco Memorial vs. MolinaGame 1: Memorial 11, Molina 1Game 2: Memorial 19, Molina 1(Memorial wins series, 2-0)The Colony vs. CreekviewOne-game playoff: The Colony 9, Creekview 1Prosper Rock Hill vs. Woodrow WilsonGame 1: Rock Hill 7, Wilson 0Game 2: Rock Hill 16, Wilson 0(Rock Hill wins series, 2-0)Frisco Heritage vs. W.T. WhiteOne-game playoff: Heritage 18, White 0CLASS 4ARegion IICelina vs. VenusGame 1: Celina 19, Venus 0Game 2: Celina 10, Venus 0(Celina wins series, 2-0) For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Series Sport Wylie East Marcus Rock Hill Playoff Independence Grand Prairie Martin Softball Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plano police identify suspect in connection with 7-Eleven shooting NEW UPDATE: Plano PD officer involved in shooting altercation placed on administrative leave, per policy It's back: La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco reopens McKinney police responds to three aggravated assaults on west side of city Plano Police announce death investigation Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads TEXAS ONCOLOGY PRIME LIFE CHIROPRACTIC CITY OF COPPELL WINDOW NATION HOBBY LOBBY COLONY CHIRO CHESTNUT SQUARE ROLLING OAKS Bulletin
