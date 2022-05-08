The Colony softball

The Colony sophomore Sabrina Wick (7) crosses home plate to score a run during the Lady Cougars' area-round playoff win over Creekview on Friday.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the area round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Lewisville vs. South Grand Prairie

Game 1: SGP 7, Lewisville 3

Game 2: SGP 3, Lewisville 0

(South Grand Prairie wins series, 2-0)

Allen vs. Irving Nimitz

Game 1: Allen 6, Nimitz 1

Game 2: Allen 14, Nimitz 0

(Allen wins series, 2-0)

Hebron vs. Richardson

One-game playoff: Hebron 11, Richardson 6

Marcus vs. Arlington Martin

Game 1: Marcus 11, Martin 0

Game 2: Marcus 12, Martin 0

(Marcus wins series, 2-0)

Region II

Sachse vs. Killeen Harker Heights

Game 1: Harker Heights 1, Sachse 0

Game 2: Harker Heights 2, Sachse 1

(Harker Heights wins series, 2-0)

CLASS 5A

Region II

Frisco Memorial vs. Molina

Game 1: Memorial 11, Molina 1

Game 2: Memorial 19, Molina 1

(Memorial wins series, 2-0)

The Colony vs. Creekview

One-game playoff: The Colony 9, Creekview 1

Prosper Rock Hill vs. Woodrow Wilson

Game 1: Rock Hill 7, Wilson 0

Game 2: Rock Hill 16, Wilson 0

(Rock Hill wins series, 2-0)

Frisco Heritage vs. W.T. White

One-game playoff: Heritage 18, White 0

CLASS 4A

Region II

Celina vs. Venus

Game 1: Celina 19, Venus 0

Game 2: Celina 10, Venus 0

(Celina wins series, 2-0)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

