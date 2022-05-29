featured spotlight High school softball playoff scoreboard: Regional finals By Matt Welch | Star Local Media May 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Prosper Rock Hill's Katerina Luna and the Lady Blue Hawks are headed to the regional finals for the first time in program history. Photo courtesy of Mark Porter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the regional final round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.CLASS 6ARegion I Marcus vs. El Paso AmericasGame 1: Americas 2, Marcus 1Game 2: Marcus 8, Americas 1Game 3: Americas 4, Marcus 1(Americas wins series, 2-1)CLASS 5ARegion IIProsper Rock Hill vs. Royse CityGame 1: Rock Hill 9, Royse City 0Game 2: Rock Hill 1, Royse City 0(Rock Hill wins series, 2-0) For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Game Series Sport Wylie East Marcus Rock Hill Playoff Independence Grand Prairie Martin Softball Colony Memorial Frisco High School Royse City Semifinal Paso Americas Star Local Media Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Lee Wiginton named next Allen head football coach Coppell superintendent releases message in regards to viral video of alleged bullying involving students Hotel group announces plans to open Dream Frisco, a boutique hotel as part of new Firefly Park in north Frisco Group of Frisco Memorial High School parents, students show support for administration, teachers Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
