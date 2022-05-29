Prosper Rock Hill softball

Prosper Rock Hill's Katerina Luna and the Lady Blue Hawks are headed to the regional finals for the first time in program history.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the regional final round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Marcus vs. El Paso Americas

Game 1: Americas 2, Marcus 1

Game 2: Marcus 8, Americas 1

Game 3: Americas 4, Marcus 1

(Americas wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 5A

Region II

Prosper Rock Hill vs. Royse City

Game 1: Rock Hill 9, Royse City 0

Game 2: Rock Hill 1, Royse City 0

(Rock Hill wins series, 2-0)

