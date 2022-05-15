Tori Edwards

Marcus senior Tori Edwards hit a two-run homer in her first at-bat during Saturday's 13-6 victory over Hebron.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The UIL high school softball playoffs continued this week with the regional quarterfinal round. Here's a look around the Star Local Media coverage area to see how the local teams involved fared.

CLASS 6A

Region I

Allen vs. South Grand Prairie

Game 1: SGP 6, Allen 5

Game 2: SGP 4, Allen 1

(SGP wins series, 2-0)

Marcus vs. Hebron

Game 1: Marcus 3, Hebron 0

Game 2: Hebron 11, Marcus 7

Game 3: Marcus 13, Hebron 6

(Marcus wins series, 2-1)

CLASS 5A

Region II

The Colony vs. Frisco Memorial

Game 1: The Colony 5, Memorial 0

Game 2: The Colony 6, Memorial 5

(The Colony wins series, 2-0)

Prosper Rock Hill vs. Frisco Heritage

One-game playoff: Rock Hill 4, Heritage 2

(Rock Hill wins series, 1-0)

CLASS 4A

Region II

Celina vs. Aubrey

Game 1: Aubrey 3, Celina 1

Game 2: Aubrey 4, Celina 1

(Aubrey wins series, 2-0)

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments