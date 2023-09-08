BEDFORD – When Marcus junior Rhett Garza caught a wide-open 35-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dane Parlin midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s non-district road game versus state power Euless Trinity, it marked the first time all season that the Marauders had led in the second half.
Garza’s catch was just the start of a big-time scoring barrage, one in which the two squads combined for eight touchdowns and 52 points over the game’s final two quarters. But when it mattered the most, the Trojan defense, which had been gashed for 463 total yards, generated pressure off the edge that forced junior quarterback Dane Parlin to throw two interceptions in the game’s final six minutes.
Parlin’s second interception, hauled in by senior DJ Isaac, came off a high throw and Trinity proceeded to run out the remaining time on the game clock to earn a 59-49 victory from Pennington Field. Marcus fell to 0-3, while Trinity earned its first win to improve to 1-2.
“Our center, we moved him up from JV,” said Mike Alexander, Marcus head coach. “He was playing nose guard a week ago on JV. He held his own, but they did start to bring some pressure. It did affect Dane’s feet in the pocket. However, we dropped a couple balls that resulted in interceptions. All in all, I’m pleased with our offense. We’ve just got to play off each other better.”
Trinity appeared to be in control early in the third quarter as senior Andrew Gutierrez booted a 38-yard field goal to increase the Trojan advantage to 31-21.
Well before Gutierrez kicked the ball through the uprights, Marcus had trouble containing the vaunted Trinity rushing attack.
The Trojans came into the ballgame having averaged 293 rushing yards through the first two weeks of the season. Trinity junior Josh Bell nearly matched that statistic by himself at intermission. He used a combination of patience and speed to break down Marcus’ defense. Bell rushed for scores of 35, 71, 73 and 9 yards in the first half along with 233 yards at the break, on his way to a 338-yard, five-touchdown showing in front of the home crowd.
Trinity rushed for 466 yards and tacked on 153 passing yards from junior quarterback TJ Tupou to finish with 619 total yards. Marcus has given up at least 50 points in all three games, losing 56-24 to Highland Park in week one and 57-15 to Southlake Carroll in week two.
“I was really expecting us to play better defensively tonight,” Alexander said. “We had a simple game plan. We were out-manned a little bit. We didn’t tackle as well as I had hoped. But going into the open week, we do have some positives to take away. We took the lead in the second half for the first time this year. That’s something to build on.
“It’s still a young group. For nine out of the 11 guys on the field, this is their first time to be starters. They’ve learned a lot through three really tough opponents. I expect when we get to district play, I expect for us to be a very competitive team.”
Marcus’ offense continued to match score for score with Trinity.
Led by plays in the passing game by Parlin and timely runs by junior running back Isaiah Kiliikipi, the Marauder offense continued to churn out big play after big play.
Marcus reduced what had been a 10-point lead for Trinity to three points after junior Brock Golwas ran the quarterback keeper 33 yards for the score. Then, after the Trojans were flagged for a personal foul on the ensuing PAT, the Marauders kicked off from the 50-yard line. Sophomore Austin Allen fell on the onside kick and Marcus started at the Trinity 35. One play later, Garza caught a touchdown pass and all of a sudden, the Marauders had their first lead at 35-31.
“Offensively, it’s starting to click,” Alexander said. “Dane got banged up a little bit last week, but I’m proud of how we went out there and competed.”
After Bell ran for his fifth touchdown of the ballgame on a 6-yard run, Marcus retook the lead at 42-38 on a 72-yard pass play from Parlin to senior Karic Grennan with 2:12 left in the third quarter. Parlin had 355 passing yards on the night, while Grennan caught 10 pass for 138 yards and two scores. Garza had five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Marcus again trailed by three points midway through the fourth quarter following a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tupou to Heimuli. When the Marauders attempted to retake the lead, Trinity junior Lemariea Smith intercepted a pass. Tupou scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:12 left to ice the win for the Trojans.
Despite falling to 0-3, Alexander’s team took a lot of positives from the first three weeks of the season. Marcus will kickoff District 6-6A play Sept. 22 at home against Hebron.
“The story has yet to be written,” Alexander said. “The biggest challenge is for them not to dwell on these losses.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.