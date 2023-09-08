Dane Parlin Marcus

Marcus junior quarterback Dane Parlin threw for 355 yards in Thursday's 59-49 road loss to Euless Trinity from Pennington Field in Bedford.

BEDFORD – When Marcus junior Rhett Garza caught a wide-open 35-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Dane Parlin midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s non-district road game versus state power Euless Trinity, it marked the first time all season that the Marauders had led in the second half.

Garza’s catch was just the start of a big-time scoring barrage, one in which the two squads combined for eight touchdowns and 52 points over the game’s final two quarters. But when it mattered the most, the Trojan defense, which had been gashed for 463 total yards, generated pressure off the edge that forced junior quarterback Dane Parlin to throw two interceptions in the game’s final six minutes.


