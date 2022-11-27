The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state.
Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
And although many others entered the year sharing similar aspirations, the journey that encompassed the season’s three months produced plenty of highlights for programs across the area.
As volleyball fans bid adieu to the 2022 season, here’s a look around the Star Local Media coverage area at some of the year’s memorable moments within each of our markets.
ALLEN
Matt Welch: The Lady Eagles continued to make gains in head coach Stephanie Poole's second year at the helm, logging back-to-back playoff appearances and improving on the team's win total from the previous season.
Allen found its footing during the back end of its preseason schedule, amassing a stretch where it won 12 out of 13 matches, including a 4-0 start to District 5-6A play. The Lady Eagles went on to finish in a tie for third place with McKinney Boyd.
And although Allen exited the postseason in the bi-district round at the hands of powerhouse Plano West for the second straight year, the pieces are in place for bigger things next fall. The Lady Eagles could return up to eight of their top nine kill leaders, led by the duo of junior Alyssa Boyte and freshman Kennedy Crayton, as well as 5-6A setter of the year and junior Sophia Wilson and all-district sophomore middle blocker Katelyn Bowman.
CARROLLTON
David Wolman: It was business as usual for Prince of Peace, which made its 13th appearance in the state tournament in the last 16 seasons and won 30 matches.
Prince of Peace finished as a state semifinalist after losing in four sets to Grace Prep in four sets. The Lady Eagles held leads in the first and third sets, including a 20-12 advantage in the opening game. But Grace Prep kept firing away.
Senior hitter Autumn Perry and sophomore Sofia Gordon were both named to the all-tournament team. Perry, a Nicholls State signee, was sensational all year, finishing the season with 555 kills to accompany 59 service aces, 38 blocks and 451 digs.
Hebron struggled to an 11-29 record and missed the playoffs, though their future is looking bright. The Lady Hawks are slated to return freshman setter Kinley Nicholls, junior defensive specialist Kaylin Ginsburg, and sophomore hitters Addison Vary, Cadence McDonald and Haley Kerstetter next year.
CELINA
Matt Welch: The Lady Bobcats had a tough act to follow after making their deepest playoff run ever in 2021, advancing all the way to the Class 4A state championship match.
Celina submitted a commendable encore this fall, splitting its district title and making a run to the regional finals for the third time in the past four seasons. The Lady Bobcats finished the year 38-4, finishing one round short of a return to state after falling to rival Aubrey in a rematch of last year's Region II-4A final.
It's a continuation of the program's hallmark years on the volleyball court. Dating back to the program's 2019 trip to the regional finals, the Lady Bobcats have posted a combined record of 130-23.
It's a special time for the Celina volleyball program, and the window to capture the program's first state title is still open. The Lady Bobcats graduate just one player from their 2022 roster and will have numerous returners entering their fourth season on varsity.
COPPELL
David Wolman: Cowgirls head coach Robyn Ross had a sensational season in her first season back at her alma mater after a highly successful stint at Nansemond Suffolk Academy (Va.), leading Coppell to a 35-12 record and a district runner-up finish.
Making the playoffs was a huge accomplishment for Coppell after the Cowgirls missed the postseason last season for the first time in more than a decade.
Coppell had several wins against state-ranked opponents this season, most notably clinching a five-set thriller against Keller on Sept. 6 — an Indians team that advanced to the Class 6A state tournament and finished as a state semifinalist.
Senior Skye LaMendola and junior Mira Klem provided great versatility. LaMendola finished the season with 524 kills, 40 blocks and 437 digs.
The departure of Coppell alum and libero Beca Centeno left huge shoes for Coppell to fill, but senior Sabina Frosk filled that role well. Frosk dug out 780 balls in her first and only season for the Cowgirls.
FRISCO
Devin Hasson: The 2022-2024 realignment split the Frisco ISD volleyball teams into different districts for the first time, giving more teams an opportunity to shine.
FISD took full advantage of the new situation, sending a record nine teams to the playoffs.
Wakeland, Lone Star, Reedy and Frisco took the top four spots in 9-5A, Liberty, Lebanon Trail, Independence and Memorial swept the playoff berths in 10-5A and first-year Panther Creek made history by also joining the postseason field in their inaugural campaign.
The Wolverines garnered much of the spotlight en route to their undefeated run to the district title and ascension to No. 1 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
But in the end, it was Reedy who stepped into that role, as the Lions not only knocked Wakeland off in the regional finals to become the first Frisco ISD team to reach the state tournament, they finished as the Class 5A runner-up.
LAKESIDE
David Wolman: The Colony was a playoff team a year ago, but district re-alignment made the road to a potential second straight postseason appearance tougher.
Third-year head coach Rachel Buckley and her Lady Cougars gave it their all. The Colony forced a one-game playoff against Frisco after the Lady Cougars downed the Raccoons in five sets on Oct. 18. But 10 days later, Frisco returned the favor, defeating The Colony in four sets to end the Lady Cougars' season at 19-13.
The Colony received another outstanding statistical season from junior outside hitter Josie Bishop. Senior middle blocker Miranda Garcia was one of the most improved players in all of District 9-5A. Senior setter Sophie Smith was at the top of her game. Junior Kylee King as well as freshmen Amaya Jones and Jaden Jackson will be big pieces of the puzzle going forward.
Little Elm struggled to a 9-27 record, but the Lady Lobos showed flashes of potential in Kelly Covert's first season as the team's head coach.
Actually, the nine wins were one more than Little Elm had all of last season. Also, the Lady Lobos didn't win a district match but did win at least one set in four 5-6A bouts. Little Elm didn't win a set in district play all of last season.
Junior hitters Avery Allsop, Kali Liva, Quinn Brignac and Sydney Towery will provide Little Elm with talented front-row players going forward, while sophomore Iliana Liro excelled in one of two setter spots along with Liva.
LEWISVILLE / FLOWER MOUND
David Wolman: How about that turnaround by Flower Mound?
With only a handful of varsity returners from last year's team, the Lady Jaguars started 10-12 this season. But as Flower Mound gained experience, the Lady Jaguars became a force to be reckoned with.
One of the crowning achievements of Flower Mound's strong half to the season came on the final day of the regular season. The Lady Jaguars defeated Plano West in five sets to end the Lady Wolves' 27-match win streak.
Flower Mound carried over that success into the playoffs, where they swept McKinney Boyd in bi-district then gave top-ranked Highland Park all it could handle in a four-set loss to the Scots in area.
The good news for Flower Mound is that it loses just four seniors off this season's 26-16 team.
Lewisville, meanwhile, matched its largest win total since the 2015 season after going 13-29 overall. The Lady Farmers, led by 290 kills from senior Mya Black, strung together multiple four-match win streaks during a productive preseason schedule, but the depth of 6-6A proved to be too steep as Lewisville ultimately finished eighth in the district.
McKINNEY
Matt Welch: The past four seasons have marked the most successful stretch in McKinney North volleyball's history, and a lot of that winning coincided with the arrival of a 2023 class that featured several players who have started at the varsity level since they were freshmen.
That includes seniors Lily Nicholson, Natalie Hughes and Tinley Merder — three cornerstones of a run that produced back-to-back district championships (in districts with perennial juggernaut Lovejoy, no less), four straight playoff appearances, three straight regional quarterfinal berths and a run to the regional finals in 2020.
Prior to that group's arrival, North had just one postseason win in its history, back in 2013.
It's quite the legacy left by the Lady Bulldogs' talent-rich senior class. Several of those players were in attendance as eighth-graders meeting with Rodriguez shortly after the coach's arrival at North. Rodriguez laid out a lofty set of expectations for where she wanted to take the Lady Bulldogs' program.
Those seniors held up their end of that deal and then some.
MESQUITE
Devin Hasson: It was a banner year for Mesquite ISD volleyball, as four of the five teams made the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2008.
Horn has been the most consistent MISD program in recent years, having extended its streak of postseason appearances to 10 in row.
The other theme of the season was other programs breaking through.
Poteet was once a perennial playoff team, having made 20 straight trips from 1996-2015, but it had fallen on some tougher times.
This year, the Pirates found the new 12-5A landscape to their liking, as they not only made their first playoff appearance in three years, they captured their first district title since 1999.
North Mesquite found the dropping down in classification to its liking, as it earned its first playoff berth since 2011, and West Mesquite broke one of the longest droughts in the area, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 1993.
PLANO
Matt Welch: The Plano area featured two of the top volleyball teams in the state this season, with Plano West and Prestonwood Christian submitting special years on the hardwood.
The Lady Wolves strung together a 27-match winning streak, going 73 days between losses. Led by senior and 6-6A MVP Blaire Bayless, West rose to statewide prominence as a top-five ranked team in 6A and bolstered their banner regular season with a district championship.
Prestonwood, meanwhile, finished its season ranked No. 7 in the nation by MaxPreps, going 40-1 and capturing a TAPPS 6A state title. The Lady Lions were nothing short of dominant along the way, sweeping 35 of their 41 matches played and winning 105 of their 115 sets during the season.
The Lady Lions won their final 28 matches of the season and could be even better next season, graduating just one senior from their championship roster.
Prestonwood took down its share of area powerhouses along the way, although the stars never aligned to produce a meeting between them and the Lady Wolves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.