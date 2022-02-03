When Little Elm senior cornerback Brison Hunter announced that he had given a verbal commitment to Bethel College on Oct. 31, he was seen on Twitter wearing a Threshers’ jersey with the school’s initials at the top of a picture.
Come time for Wednesday’s National Signing Day, he and his family walked inside the gym in shirts that displayed that same picture.
Hunter’s creativity highlighted a ceremony in which a record 22 Lobos signed a National Letter of Intent. Athletes and their families lined up in a hallway adjacent to the gym before walking in to a packed crowd. The accomplishments of each athlete were read off by an announcer and also shown on a projection screen.
Hunter was one of 12 Lobo football players that made it official with their respective colleges on Wednesday – joined by Cameron Bork (Austin College), Dylan Evans (Air Force), Kole Harris (Cisco College), Josh Joseph (Trinity Valley Community College), John Mateer (Washington State), Noah McCant (Wayne State College), Keyshon Mills (Colorado), Jalen Sessions (Cisco College), Vashawn Thomas (Cisco College), Aaron Watts (Texas Wesleyan) and Bryan Wofford (Texas Wesleyan). Cornerback Terrance Brooks, a Texas signee, wasn’t in attendance.
Mateer was originally committed to Central Arkansas, but on Jan. 17, he decided to reopen the recruitment process. Seven days later, Mateer, who threw for a school record 2,449 yards with 38 total touchdowns as a senior, gave a verbal commitment to Washington State.
Washington State’s hiring of former Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris as the Cougars’ new offensive coordinator played a key role into Mateer signing with the Pac-12 school.
“I didn’t know about (Morris’ hiring) at the time,” Mateer said. “I just took a chance. I liked them because they viewed me as their No. 1 guy and they kept me as the No. 1 guy at Washington State. Nice people. Good offense.”
Watts, meanwhile, will play offensive tackle for Texas Wesleyan despite just having one year of high school football experience. He played basketball for the Lobos his junior year, but all it took for Watts to switch to football was a little convincing by assistant coach Dominique Ellis.
“He would sit outside my class and recruit me every day,” Watts said. “He brought out stats of the average size of a lineman of my favorite college (University of Houston), and that made me realize that I could play college sports."
Little Elm’s girls soccer team had four college signees: Ava Ronsky (Central Arkansas), Denisse Quintanilla (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Makenna Torea (Tabor College) and Sofia Magana (Central Oklahoma).
“We're all a very strong group of individuals, and we just do our best to push each other every single practice,” Quintanilla said. “It's a really big accomplishment for all of us – Ava, Makenna and even Sofia.”
Little Elm made the playoffs during their freshman and sophomore seasons, including a trip to the area round in 2019. The Lady Lobos are looking for their sixth straight season with a winning record, and so far, Little Elm is 5-5-1. And that comes with the team having to fill big shoes after losing alums Austyn Applewhite and Faith Adje to graduation last spring.
Ronsky, a first-team all-5-6A selection as a junior, has been described as a “difference-maker” by second-year head coach Brian Swinney. Quintanilla was a second-team, all-district performer as a junior, totaling eight goals and 10 assists.
Quintanilla said that she is excited for earning the chance to play collegiately.
“I feel like that I want to prove that I can keep up with their level, even though it is a collegiate level and not the same as high school,” she said.
Georgia Heathcock signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of California at San Diego. Jason Alcala will run cross country and track and field for the University of Texas at Tyler. Steveanna Hearn signed with Midwestern State for track and field. Makayla Rogers is bound for Blinn College’s cheer squad.
Heathcock was a second-team all-district selection for a young Lady Lobos’ team her junior season, batting .241 with 14 RBIs and committed just three errors in 91 total chances for a .967 fielding percentage. She also was named to the DFW FastPitch all-Metroplex second team and participated in the association’s All-Star Game in Frisco.
Alcala, meanwhile, has etched himself into the record books. He is the school record holder for fastest time by a male runner in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, as well as the 5K in cross-country. Last fall, Alcala became the first male cross country runner to qualify for the state meet in 21 years. He said it was dedication that earned him success. Alcala will use that same approach at UT Tyler.
"One thing that I proved to myself during high school is that you don't have to be the fastest guy in the pack,” he said. “Dedication and work. Nothing beats that. I started out as the slowest guy, and now I'm the top dog. I know going into college that I'm going to be one of the worst guys, but I'm going to the same thing in college that I did here at Little Elm, and hopefully break a record at UT-Tyler."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.