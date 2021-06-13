The Colony baseball team recently completed its best season in program history.
The Cougars set a team record for most number of wins in a single season with 25, captured their first-ever district title and was a regional quarterfinalist for the first time.
Other coaches took notice of The Colony’s rise and rewarded the Cougars with a total of nine selections onto the 10-5A all-district team, including a pair of superlative winners – senior Ryan Scott, who was named the district’s co-most valuable player, and fellow senior Devin Reyna, who has garnered pitcher of the year.
Scott excelled in every role that he played this season.
On the mound, he went a perfect 4-0 with a stingy 0.96 ERA, allowing a total of 16 runs (seven earned) in 51 innings pitched to accompany 69 strikeouts. Offensively, Scott hit .364 this season with eight home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 36 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Defensively, the Dallas Baptist pledge committed zero errors while patrolling center field.
Scott and Reyna provided the Cougars with a solid one-two punch on the mound.
Reyna finished the season with an 8-1 record – the lone loss coming via a 1-0 loss to Frisco Wakeland in Game 2 of a Region 2-5A quarterfinal – to go along with two shutouts, a 0.93 ERA, 86 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 82.2 innings.
The Colony had three selections to the 10-5A first team in sophomore utility Noah Olivera, junior second baseman Jack-Jack Farr and senior first baseman Cade Irwin. Olivera hit .329 this season and added 16 RBIs. Farr posted a .310 batting average with 15 RBIs, 24 runs scored and six doubles. Irwin led the Cougars in batting average (.365) in addition to 24 RBIs.
Senior third baseman Chris Hartley and senior catcher Christian Matthews both landed on the second team. Hartley finished the season with 17 RBIs and scored 14 runs. Matthews, who caught all but one inning this season for The Colony, batted .327 and collected 23 RBIs.
Senior outfielder Andrew Lovato and sophomore shortstop Madaven Tillery garnered honorable-mention selections to the 10-5A team. Lovato hit .267 for the season with 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Tillery hit .364 in the leadoff spot of the Cougars’ batting order and scored 31 runs.
