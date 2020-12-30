The Colony boys basketball team finished 2020 with a bang.
East Carolina pledge Tay Mosher poured in a game-high 20 points and Chadron State signee Caden Sclafani also hit double figures with 16 points, leading the Cougars to a convincing 60-38 District 10-5A win against host Princeton on Wednesday.
It was all Cougars from the opening tip.
The Colony (5-7 overall, 2-0 10-5A) started the game on a 9-0 run. Princeton got as close as 14-7 after a made 3-pointer later in the first quarter. But, the Cougars answered the Panthers’ surge with one of their own, using a 16-7 third-quarter run to assume control.
It was the second straight win by at least 20 points for The Colony. The Cougars dominated Wylie East, 82-52, Dec. 22 in the district opener for both teams. The Colony is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday at McKinney North.
Lady Cougars can’t overcome rough second quarter
The Colony got off to the start that it had desired Wednesday.
For the second straight game, the Lady Cougars were tied with their opponent at the end of the first quarter. But, it was a tough second quarter that did in The Colony in a 39-27 loss to Princeton, with the Lady Panthers outscoring the Lady Cougars 15-4 during that frame.
The score was tied at 10 in the first quarter.
Senior point guard Aariyah Cotto continued her strong play of late for The Colony (3-9, 1-3), pouring in a team-high 14 points. Junior Kennedy Shaw had eight points, followed by five from freshman Rayna Williams.
The Colony travels to McKinney North (10-3, 3-0) on Tuesday for a 5:45 p.m. tip against the Lady Bulldogs.
