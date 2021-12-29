Holiday hoops are back at The Colony.
This week marked the return of the Tommy Thomas Cougar Classic after it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Colony boys basketball team embraced its return.
The Cougars won their first two games, including a 54-47 victory over Abilene in the second game of pool play on Tuesday afternoon.
It wasn’t the blowout that The Colony enjoyed in a 54-29 rout of the Eagles on Dec. 3, but nonetheless, the Cougars made enough shots in crunch time to pull out the victory.
Senior Grayson Ryan had the hot hand in the early going for The Colony, scoring six of his 14 points in the first quarter – the first three on a 3-pointer and the next three on free throws after Ryan was fouled while attempting a trey from the left wing.
Ryan suffered a scare later in the game after he suffered a knee injury while pulling up for a shot, but he walked off under his own power and returned to the game a couple minutes later.
The Colony led 13-9 after the first quarter.
But this was a game of runs.
Abilene got into a groove from behind the arc and poured in 14 second-quarter points to rally for a 23-20 halftime lead.
The Colony reclaimed the momentum in a high-scoring third quarter in which the two teams combined for 39 points.
Ryan went a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line and junior Jaidyn Cotto poured in eight of his team-high 15 points, as the Cougars took a slim 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Abilene led three different times during the fourth quarter, but The Colony finished the game on an 8-0 run. Ryan jump-started the scoring flurry with a jump shot with 2:27 remaining for a 48-47 lead for the Cougars – an advantage that the Cougars never relinquished.
Senior Shenard Aiken also played a key role for The Colony in the home stretch, scoring six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Aiken was one of three recipients of a $500 Tommy Thomas legacy scholarship, which was presented after the game.
To open tournament play, The Colony cruised to an 81-50 win over Richardson Berkner.
