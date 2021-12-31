The Colony girls basketball team came into the Frisco Centennial Tournament with just one win on the season and looking to find its footing under first-year head coach Lindsey Pouncy.
The Lady Cougars (6-7) found their footing and then some, going 5-1 with five straight wins to conclude the event.
"It was huge," said Pouncy. "We've had so many small victories that hadn't translated into victories on the scoreboard yet, and I kept telling them it was coming and to trust the process.
"We've been through so much since August that only we fully understand and that has brought us closer. It think this tournament and everything that happened in it was exactly what we needed to happen to give us momentum and the confidence we need going back into district."
The final win was a 40-39 win over Frisco Wakeland on Thursday. Junior Aaliyah Brown continued her torrid play of late, scoring 23 points. For the tournament, she averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Kya Bradshaw added seven points, followed by five from Rayna Williams and four from Kahlen Norris. Norris was named to the all-tournament team.
Earlier in the day, The Colony started strong and then survived a late rally by Lake Highlands to walk away with a 51-39 victory. The Lady Cougars led 25-12 at halftime and 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Brown poured in 21 points, with Williams adding 12 points in the double-digit win.
On Wednesday afternoon, The Colony overcame an early surge by host Frisco Centennial to rally for a 51-38 victory. The Titans led 11-3 in the first quarter, but the Lady Cougars regrouped in the second half and proceeded to outscore Centennial 38-20 over the game's final two quarters.
Brown dominated in the paint to finish with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Williams contributed nine points in the win, followed by eight from Norris.
Earlier Wednesday, The Colony forced 22 turnovers in a 54-23 rout of Naaman Forest.
Brown set the tone offensively, scoring eight of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter for the Lady Cougars, who clung to a 14-10 lead despite forcing five Lady Ranger turnovers in the opening frame.
The Lady Cougars exploded for 24 third-quarter points in a 57-37 win over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday – a game that The Colony scored 40 points in the second half after trailing 24-17 at the half.
Norris poured in a team-high 21 points. Brown turned in a double-double, scoring 16 points to go along with 27 rebounds. Williams added 19 points in the victory.
The only loss for The Colony came in the tournament opener against Class 6A's No. 10 Coppell -- a 62-31 win for the 25-0 Cowgirls.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 14-9 lead on the 22-0 Cowgirls, but Coppell outscored The Colony 53-17 over the final three quarters.
Brown led The Colony with nine points, followed by eight from Norris.
Coppell received a game-high 18 points from junior Jules LaMendola and 13 from junior Allyssa Potter.
