The Colony wrestling team returned to the mat Thursday for its first event in 2022.
The Cougars walked away with two wins. The Lady Cougars doubled up Frisco Reedy 30-15, while The Colony boys went 1-1 on the night, losing to Reedy 50-27 and defeating Wakeland 39-36.
Because of forfeits, there were only five matches that were wrestled in the girls’ dual between the Lady Cougars and Lady Lions.
The Colony received first-period pins by Joni Chuka at 119 pounds and Alexia Jones at 128. Madison Deragon picked up a victory by forfeit as Reedy was open at 145. Ava Washington (165) and Jordan Flores (185) each earned six team points for The Colony as Reedy was open at those two weight classes.
On the boys’ side, Josh Weatherall, Riley Courtney and Elijah Waters all went 2-0 on the night. Weatherall picked up wins in both the 113-pound and 120-pound weight classes – winning each bout by pin. Courtney outlasted Reedy’s Logan Deering by an 8-6 decision and scored a second-period pin over Wakeland’s Nate Tharaldson at 152 pounds. Waters won both 182-pound bouts by pin.
Juan Merchan won by first-period pin in a 220-pound bout against Reedy’s Jacob Shilson.
The Colony won four of the first five matches to take a 21-6 lead over Wakeland. Although the Wolverines outscored the Cougars 30-18 the rest of the way, a win by forfeit by Yahiya Hussein at 195 clinched the dual win for The Colony.
AJ Said also had a big win for the Cougars against the Wolverines. He needed just 27 seconds to pin Jackson Feekes in the 120-pound bout. Kaleb Duke followed with a 2-0 decision in the 126-pound match.
The Colony travels to Frisco Lone Star on Thursday for a dual against the Rangers. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
