In a season like none other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Colony head girls soccer coach Tommy Ray watched what was a young but talented Lady Cougar squad mesh together. The end result was a third consecutive playoff berth.
Other coaches in District 10-5A took notice of The Colony’s blue-collar approach to the game and rewarded the Lady Cougars with a total of 11 selections onto the all-district team.
Senior midfielder Jasmin Hernandez, junior center back Megan Gilchrist, sophomore forward Olivia Howard and sophomore midfielder Kristen Sueltz all landed on the first team.
Hernandez served as one of the cornerstones of The Colony’s midfield, tallying one goal and one assist in her final season donning a Lady Cougar uniform.
Gilchrist, who Ray has called “the backbone of our team,” scored four goals and two goals, but her greatest work might have come in the Lady Cougars’ 3-1 upset of Class 5A’s No. 5-ranked Wylie East. The Lady Raiders averaged 4.8 goals per contest going into the March 1 game but were held to just one goal that night.
Howard was one of the most feared strikers in 10-5A. After scoring 17 goals in just 21 matches as a freshman, she picked up this season where she had left off. Howard netted 31 goals and, on Jan. 14, became the program’s all-time leading goal scorer – eclipsing Ariana August’s career mark of 28 goals.
Sueltz was just as lethal with her foot. She served as the perfect complement to Howard on offense, as evidenced by her 13 goals and nine assists.
Junior center midfielder Shelby Smith, sophomore goalkeeper Cadence Tischler and sophomore left back Taryn Sueltz were named to the second team.
Smith set up The Colony’s offense well, dishing out a team-high 10 assists, in addition to two goals. Tischler helped to backstop the Lady Cougars to five regulation shutout wins, propelling the Lady Cougars to third place in 10-5A. Sueltz scored two goals and had six assists from her left center back position.
Junior left back Kenya Reynolds, senior forward Grace Cary, senior forward/midfielder Lesli Valdespino and sophomore center back Kaitlynn Chapman garnered honorable mention.
Valdespino provided depth up forward for the Lady Cougars, scoring four goals and assisting on two others. Cary was a dual threat in her final season with The Colony, finishing with three goals and five assists. Reynolds scored once and added an assist.
