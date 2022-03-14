The Little Elm girls basketball team had quite the finish to the season.
The Lady Lobos won nine of their final 10 games during the regular season to qualify for their second playoff berth in three years, beat Allen 61-39 in a seeding game to claim the No. 2 seed in District 5-6A and gave Plano all that it could handle for three-and-a-half quarters in a bi-district playoff.
That late-season push earned the respect of the other coaches in 5-6A earned Little Elm a total of five selections on the all-conference team, including two superlative winners.
Junior guard and UNLV commit Amarachi Kimpson was named MVP and first-year head coach Ken Tutt garnered coach of the year honors. Freshman guard Shiloh Kimpson, the younger of Amarachi, earned a spot on the first team. Sophomore Madison Martin landed on the second team, while freshman Raniyah Hunt was named an honorable-mention selection.
This season marked the third straight year that Amarachi Kimpson has earned a superlative. She was named the newcomer of the year as a freshman and the offensive player of the year last year. This year, the future UNLV Rebel showed why she was one of the most feared scorers in the Metroplex, averaging a whopping 22.2 points per game, as well as 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.0 assists.
“Amarachi is our leader and she leads by example each and every day,” Tutt said. “She is a complete player that can score at all three levels and she competes defensively at a high level. She is the ultimate competitor and she has a knack for hitting timely baskets when we need them.”
Shiloh Kimpson brought a great scoring presence, which forced other teams to not solely focus on defending her older sister, Amarachi. Shiloh finished second on the team in scoring with 9.7 points per game, pulled down 3.1 rebounds and distributed a team-high 2.8 assists per contest.
“Shiloh did a great coming in as a freshman and playing well all season,” Tutt said. “She is very competitive and she doesn’t back down from anyone. She has a very high basketball IQ and she shoots well from the point guard position.”
Martin contributed six points per game, but it was her leadership that made her an invaluable asset for Little Elm.
“Madison is a vocal leader and she is very passionate about the game of basketball,” Tutt said. “She sets the tone defensively for our team and she will compete with anyone. With her speed and passing ability, she helps get us out in transition to get easy basketball for herself and her teammates.”
Hunt, meanwhile, battled injuries early in the season but came alive during district play. One of Little Elm’s top perimeter shooters, she averaged 5.8 points per game.
“She is instant offense off the bench,” Tutt said. “She brought energy to our team and scoring with her shooting ability. Not only can she shoot, but she is also tough as nails and willing to rebound and dive for loose balls. Big expectations for her next season.”
Little Elm also got the job done in the classroom. Seniors Aniya Cramer, Gracie Myers, Haleigh Petrasic and Tahlia Bienemy were named to the all-district academic team.
