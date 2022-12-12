The Colony boys basketball team has a much different look this season.
The Cougars graduated a large senior class from last season’s team that finished as a bi-district finalist, meaning head coach Cleve Ryan was busy trying to replace the amount of production that the Cougars lost to graduation, including his son, Grayson (Hendrix College).
Although those losses are substantial, The Colony’s two lone varsity returners from last season – seniors Braden Housewright and Jaidyn Cotto – have helped to develop the next batch of Cougar players.
Housewright, in particular, has stepped up as a leader. Although he hasn’t had big offensive outputs, he has provided a steady rebounding presence with more than seven boards per game. Coach Ryan has praised Housewright for his ability to lead by example and high character.
So far, The Colony hasn’t missed a beat. The Cougars are8-5 on the season, including a third-place finish in a recent tournament in Abilene. The Colony seeks a sixth straight playoff berth.
The last name Housewright has been synonymous with The Colony. His father, Kirk, played football, while his sister, Aubrey, was a four-year letter-winner for the Lady Cougars.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Housewright chats about being a team leader, rebounding, his most enjoyable moment with The Colony and his family’s athletic ties with The Colony.
SLM: With you and senior Jaidyn Cotto being the only players on The Colony with proven varsity experience, what did you expect your role was going to be coming into the season?
BH: It was a definitely a big step up from last season, just going from when we had 12 seniors last season to this year. But it’s been nice taking over that spot as a leader. Both of us have had to co-lead the team, per say. It’s been a lot of fun. We have a young team this year. We’re just trying to show them the ropes. It’s been fun.
SLM: How would you assess the team’s chemistry?
BH: I feel like we’re gelling pretty good. We’re a very goofy team. We love to mess around a lot of the time, but when we get to the court, it’s time to go, time to lock in. We’re pretty good at that this year. We’re having fun on the court and off the court, but in two separate ways.
SLM: You are averaging more than seven rebounds per game. Talk about the emphasis that you put on yourself for rebounding.
BH: I try to get every rebound. I try to help every position that I can, try to help improve our chances of winning. Rebounding is a big thing. I’ve never really been a big rebounder until about this season. I realized this season that I can six or seven, upwards to 10 rebounds per game. It helps out for games when I’m not scoring for my team.
SLM: What has been your most enjoyable moment with The Colony?
BH: This last week, we went to Abilene, Texas, for a tournament. We placed first in our pool and went on to place third in the whole tournament. It was a lot of fun. We got to go out as a team. We did a lot of team-bonding things. We got to stay in a hotel. That would probably be my favorite moment from this season so far.
SLM: What did you during the offseason to prepare for this season?
BH: I spent a lot of the time working out, working on myself, trying to get faster and stronger and increase my vertical jump as well as my shot. I spent most of my time in the gym.
SLM: Your sister, Aubrey, played varsity basketball for The Colony for four seasons before she graduated in 2018. Your father, Kirk, played football for the Cougars. What does it mean for you to follow in their footsteps of playing athletics at The Colony High School?
BH: It’s been pretty cool. My dad has been through it all and can explain things that he went through in high school. I'm able to walk through and see things visually from his perspective and my sister also played basketball before I entered my freshman year. She graduated the year before I came to high school. It was a solid eight years in which at least one of us was there in a row.
SLM: How would you describe your relationship with The Colony head coach Cleve Ryan?
BH: It’s been awesome. Coach Ryan is a great coach, a great person to be around. Just being able to be at their house and babysit their dogs and hang out with his son (Grayson) has been awesome.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional basketball player?
BH: I would say Luka Doncic, just because he plays for the Mavericks and he is good.
