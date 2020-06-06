When Nathan Davis became the head coach of the Lake Dallas girls soccer program, the upward trajectory was evident almost immediately.
In just his first year, the Lady Falcons transformed themselves into a District 8-5A power. They went on to lose just two district games as they ended the season as the outright champions, which led to them clinching their first playoff berth since 2016.
And when multiple seniors looked back at one big part of the ride to the No. 1 spot, they pointed to weightlifting as one critical aspect.
“He had a different mindset because he was a soccer coach, but he was a football coach as well. He brought the strength into our program more,” said Karina De Paoli, Lake Dallas senior and soon-to-be Arkansas-Little Rock player. “We got in the weight room a lot more. We got stronger. We ran more with more sprints and stuff.”
Davis, also an assistant football coach, has a deep background in coaching that spans 20 years and has seen the benefits weight training has in athletics.
With less or no weight training, that could lead to more injuries. But with weight training, the risk of injuries is less prevalent, and that’s just what happened in 2020 – one player did suffer an ACL injury right before district play started, but the only other “significant” injury was another player who already had ankle issues before roll an ankle, which did not lead to missing any games.
“I didn’t lose any game time due to injury, which is very rare through a soccer season with all the nicks and knacks that you can get, the knocks from just the physical nature of the game,” Davis said. “To not lose a game due to injury from the number of athletes is very important. I think it played a big role.”
At first, Davis could see some players were hesitant about it, which is to be expected anytime there are changes in a program.
But it would only take a three to four weeks to get the buy in across the board. Players saw the value of it.
During the offseason, Lake Dallas lifted three days per week, while the other two days of the schedule entailed agility training. Once the season rolled around, they lifted once per week just to maintain the level they reached during those offseason months.
“It’s a challenge,” Davis said. “Athletes like to be challenged. When you put their maxes up on the board at the beginning of the year and then towards the end of the offseason you say we’re going to max again, they’re challenged. They want to get more than they got the first time. When they’re able to do that, they start seeing the benefit of it.”
Senior goalie Sydney Frazier – a four-year varsity player and two-time first team all-district selection who signed her letter of intent to play collegiately at the University of the Ozarks – saw those benefits firsthand.
Frazier said at the beginning of the weightlifting part that she maxed out at 115 pounds for squats. After hitting the weights multiple times per week, that 115 turned into maxing out at 200 pounds when they maxed out the final time.
“I know there was like a huge, two or three times a week of just going and just doing as much as you can and doing certain sets, with everybody it helped everybody out,” Frazier said. “I think that some of our players that we had that maybe are a little bit on the smaller side who can sometimes get shoved off a little easier than others, they were able to pick up that slack and stand their ground even if they didn’t necessarily gain weight or anything like that. They were just stronger now that they had been working up those muscles the whole time.”
