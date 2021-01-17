COLLEYVILLE – The only thing that could stop The Colony forward Olivia Howard from scoring during her freshman season was the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard scored 17 goals and 12 assists in just 21 matches, helping lift the Lady Cougars to an official third-place finish in 8-5A while clinching their third consecutive playoff before the remainder of the season was ultimately cancelled due to the virus.
This season, Howard has picked up where she left off – and, for good measure, has etched her name into the school record books.
With one kick of the foot Thursday, Howard scored the 29th goal of her high school career, surpassing Ariana August’s school record of 28. It was the second of two goals that Howard scored at Bronco Field – a game between The Colony and Keller Central that ended in a 3-3 tie. Howard has buried 12 goals in seven matches this season.
Howard displayed some nifty footwork on the record-breaker. Fellow sophomore Kristen Sueltz slipped a pass through the Charger defense to Howard. Howard gained possession, got the Central goalkeeper to fall to the turf and buried a shot into the back of the net to give the Lady Cougars (5-2-1) a 3-2 lead with 10:40 left in the second half.
“She is a natural finisher, and that is something that we haven’t had in a long time,” said Tommy Ray, The Colony head coach. “She has this ability to stay calm in front of the goal, which is something that you can’t teach. She’s worked hard her whole life. She’s always coachable. She’s always willing to tweak her game. She’s a natural shooter.”
It was the fifth of six goals scored in the second half after the two squads battled to a scoreless tie at halftime.
With the wind at their backs, the Lady Cougars scored twice in a 10-minute span to take a 2-0 lead. Junior Shelby Smith dribbled quickly down the right wing and fired a shot on goal. The Charger keeper misplayed the hop and Howard buried the rebound with her left foot for a 1-0 lead. Lesli Valdespino scored the team’s second goal with 23:29 left in the match on a timely pass by Howard from the right wing.
Central countered with two goals in less than a two-minute span to tie the score at 2-2.
Howard used a strong individual effort to put The Colony back on top, 3-2, less than six minutes later.
Central escaped with the tie after a mishandled ball by The Colony in front of its own goal with 1:15 left in the match led to the equalizer.
“The wind was a huge factor,” Ray said. “That’s what we just talked about. We’ve got to work on our first touch better. No excuses. You’ve just got to deal with the environment, the referee, how the other team reacts. We’ll go back and look at film. We let it get to us a little bit more than we should have.”
The tie was a minor hiccup in what has been a strong start to the season for Ray’s Lady Cougars. As of Thursday, The Colony has outscored its opponents 20-9 and its only two losses have come to Colleyville-Heritage and national power Flower Mound.
“We’re pretty young, and we’re a sophomore-heavy team,” Ray said. “Right now, they’re pretty coachable. When a team takes on your personality, they start to gel. They’re a blue-collar, hard-working team and they don’t let a lot rattle them. We can make adjustments, like we made adjustments on the fly here.”
