Allen isn’t far removed from a 14-month stretch that saw three different head coaches preside over the program. As head coach Lee Wiginton embarks on his second season at the helm, he and the Eagles worked to instill some normalcy back into the offseason.
It wasn’t something Wiginton and his staff were afforded much of last year, hired after Allen had already completed spring practices and having to operate on a compressed timeline in advance of the 2022 season.
The Eagles endured some peaks and valleys along the way, finishing 7-4 and bowing out in the bi-district round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Wiginton has felt a “night-and-day difference” throughout the offseason, as he and the coaching staff continue to forge their vision for one of the nation’s most high-profile prep football programs.
In addition to graduating another sizable senior class, Allen was hit with some key transfers out of its program with two-year starting quarterback Mike Hawkins, Jr. and all-district defensive back Maliek Hawkins now at Frisco Emerson and five-star tight end Davon Mitchell heading west to Los Alamitos (Calif.).
As the Eagles wade through fall camp, the team has junior Brady Bricker, senior Dylan Chapman and sophomore Brett Holloway all vying for the nod under center.
Wiginton likes the team’s depth at receiver with senior Quinton Hammonds, whose 2022 campaign was cut short by injury in Allen’s second game, as well as junior Donnell Gee and sophomore speedster Caleb Smith, who generated Division I interest during his freshman year.
Senior Kayvion Sibley was one of the area’s breakout sensations at running back last season before his year was halted by a knee injury sustained in October. Over the summer, Wiginton was unsure of Sibley’s status for the upcoming season.
Junior Micah Ellis is a name to watch in the backfield as well, and although Allen graduated a plethora of starters up front, the likes of sophomore Jacob McRae, junior Colton Alberding and senior Samuel Solomon have all generated college interest.
There’s some blue-chip talent in the trenches on defense as well, led by four-star edge rusher and senior Zina Umeozulu. One of the top prospects in the country at his position, Umeozulu teams with senior Nathan Marsh for an imposing tandem up front, while senior Drew King, who led the team in tackles last season, and junior Mitchell Neu headline the linebacker corps.
Allen will be young in the secondary and has since moved senior Messiah Washington, one of the team’s top receivers last season, to ply his craft in the defensive backfield.
