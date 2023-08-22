The Blue Hawks endured the expected peaks and valleys of competing in Class 6A for the first time and doing so in one of the state’s top football districts.
On the heels of a 3-7 season, second-year head coach Mark Wilkinson will look to a tenured senior class to lead the team’s pursuit of a bounce-back run, and that group held up its end in setting the tone for Rock Hill’s offseason.
The Blue Hawks aren’t lacking in experience with more than two-thirds of their starters returning, but the team’s preparations for the fall were dealt a setback over the summer with junior quarterback Kevin Sperry, Jr. transferring to Carl Albert (Okla.). Sperry, an Oklahoma commit, was voted as the district’s offensive newcomer of the year last season after totaling more than 2,100 yards behind center.
Entering fall camp, junior Christian Lewis was tabbed to take over at quarterback for the Blue Hawks. He brings a dual-threat skill set that should afford at least some carryover from the team’s approach on offense last season, and Lewis has a strong support system as he acclimates to the varsity gridiron.
Senior running back Victor Chionuma earned all-district honors last year and will be counted on as one of Rock Hill’s top weapons as both a rusher and receiver. He totaled more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns last season and operates behind an offensive line that Wilkinson expects to be improved with four returning starters. That unit is led by seniors Ben Rosa and Kaden Sabonis, two more all-district picks.
PREVIEW SPONSORED BY (article resumes below ad):
Rock Hill’s top two leading receivers last season were a tight end (Matt Wagner) and a running back (Chionuma), and with the former graduated, the team likes sophomore Bryce Allen as an option to step up out wide.
Wilkinson could also turn to senior Jonah Bowman to take snaps at tight end in Wagner’s former post. Bowman doubles as the engine of the Blue Hawks’ defense, earning all-district honors at linebacker as a junior and drawing a plethora of Division I college interest during the offseason.
Bowman tallied 92 tackles last season and is complemented by an experienced secondary led by seniors Nick Butler, Cyncere Lindsey and Dylan Rhone. Senior Jayden Bradley, a move-in from Virginia, also has a chance to make an impact at either defensive back or receiver.
One of the key questions for the Blue Hawks early into the season will be how the defensive line comes together after graduating its centerpiece, Casy Adjei.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.