Last season saw a big geographic change in the district landscape for The Colony’s football team. The Cougars went from playing six Frisco-ISD foes in District 5-5A Div. I to seven teams from the Fort Worth area in 3-5A Div. I, which also included a familiar foe to The Colony in state power Denton Ryan.
The Colony, in search of its first playoff berth since 2019, is ranked third in the district coaches’ poll, trailing only defending 5A Div. I state champion and projected favorite Aledo and Denton Ryan.
With seven returning starters on each side of the ball, the Cougars have the experience necessary to end a four-year playoff drought.
Defensively for The Colony, it starts with pressure.
The Cougars boast a multiple-front defensive unit that is led by senior defensive linemen Kiyen DeCluette (47 tackles, nine quarterback pressures, four sacks) and William Adegbenro (46 tackles, nine quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, three sacks), plus junior outside linebacker Ivan Bliznick (two sacks, 17 tackles, three quarterback pressures). Anchoring the secondary will be seniors Dominic Scales and Zion Brown, and junior Adyn Henry.
The Cougar offense will bring back its potent, fast-paced style but will also lean on a stable of backs that includes seniors Harold Gibson and Rodney Gould.
To help things run smoothly, junior quarterback Carson Cox will be back under center. Cox, who was named the district’s co-newcomer of the year last season, accounted for 24 total touchdowns with 2,000 passing yards and 452 rushing yards.
