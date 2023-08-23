Screen Shot 2023-08-23 at 4.46.34 PM.png

Last season saw a big geographic change in the district landscape for The Colony’s football team. The Cougars went from playing six Frisco-ISD foes in District 5-5A Div. I to seven teams from the Fort Worth area in 3-5A Div. I, which also included a familiar foe to The Colony in state power Denton Ryan.

The Colony, in search of its first playoff berth since 2019, is ranked third in the district coaches’ poll, trailing only defending 5A Div. I state champion and projected favorite Aledo and Denton Ryan.


