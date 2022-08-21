The wait is almost over.
Thursday marks the start of another season of Texas high school football — the culmination of another busy offseason as teams across the state kick off with their sights set on a productive year on the gridiron.
There's no shortage of teams around the area who will carry lofty aspirations into this season, and the first order of business is beginning non-district play on a positive note.
Here's a look around the local landscape for what's on tap for the opening week of the season for Celina, McKinney ISD and Prosper ISD.
Celina vs. Paris
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium
The Bobcats and Wildcats square off for the fifth consecutive year, going 2-2 in their previous four meetings with Celina getting the better of last season's bout between the two state-ranked programs, 35-17.
The Bobcats won going away despite facing an early 10-0 hole, wearing down Paris behind a stout offensive line. Replicating that formula won't be a given, however, with Celina returning just one starter up front in senior Hamish Mpofu.
Celina also had to replace its share of talent within the front seven, notably at linebacker, and that defense gets a unique test to start the year with Paris operating out of a wing-T offensive system that includes a cadre of capable rushing threats, highlighted by Taydrick Dawson.
McKinney North vs. Garland
Thursday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
The second edition of the McKinney Classic has more of an in-state feel, beginning Thursday with the Bulldogs welcoming a Garland squad looking to build off its most successful season in 13 years. The Owls tallied an unbeaten regular season and won double-digit ballgames for the first time since 2008. One of the catalysts for that big year was a loaded senior class with years of experience at the varsity level and much of the 2021 roster's firepower has since graduated, including 18 all-district performers. As such, Garland has just six starters back from last season, led by ball-hawking cornerback Chauncey Carter and offensive lineman Eli Kalu.
The Bulldogs will make their debut under former offensive coordinator Kendall Brewer, just the third head coach in program history. North expects to be strong up front with seniors Jackson Taliaferro and Jesus Varela leading the offensive line, and it'll be worth noting how North juggles the spirited battle for the starting quarterback spot between senior Gavin Constantine and junior Colin Hitchcock.
McKinney Boyd vs. Longview
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
If the Broncos are looking for an appropriate tune-up for competing against the top echelon of 5-6A this season, they'll get that and then some as the state's No. 1-ranked team in 5A Div. I stops by for the second night of the McKinney Classic.
Longview is coming off a regional semifinal appearance and brings back 14 starters from that group, led by four-star receiver Jalen Hale, tabbed as a top-15 player in the state for the 2023 class, and big-play rusher Taylor Tatum.
It'll be something of a baptism by fire for a young Boyd defense that returns just two starters under first-year head coach Daniel Foster, led by seniors Andrew Dawson and Brett Burton. The Broncos have replenished the ranks quite well on that side of the ball in the past, and they've got a chance at making quite the statement against the powerhouse Lobos to open the 2022 season.
McKinney vs. Temple
Saturday, 1 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
The last bout of the McKinney Classic pits a Lions squad teeming with potential against a Temple group that went unbeaten in district play last season and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats have plenty of experience to help build off their nine-win 2021 campaign, led by Baylor commit and three-star linebacker Taurean York. He and the Temple defense will look to slow a dynamic McKinney backfield that includes four-star rusher Bryan Jackson, who has nearly 30 scholarship offers, and senior quarterback Keldric Luster, an SMU commit and Frisco Liberty transfer who captured MVP honors in his district.
The Lions have their share of FBS-level talent on defense between a secondary that includes four-star prospect Xavier Filsaime and Arkansas commit Christian Ford, plus star linebacker Makhi Frazier, and they'll be tasked with slowing a Temple offense that includes four-star receiver/safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot.
Prosper vs. Euless Trinity
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
As the Eagles have made their ascent since joining Class 6A, one of the benchmark victories along the way came on Oct. 1, 2020 in a 29-21 road victory over a strong Trinity squad.
The Trojans are under new leadership with former Southlake Carroll assistant Aaron Lineweaver, the son of former Trinity head coach Steve Lineweaver, now at the helm — the elder Lineweaver led the Trojans to three state championships during the 2000s.
Trinity has long since prided itself on a physical run game and elite play up front, and that's sure to test an always-formidable Prosper front seven anchored by seniors Dylan Hinshaw and Ethan Higgins. With blue-chip running back Ollie Gordon off to Oklahoma State, expect a heavy dose of Gary Maddox as he spearheads the Trinity offense.
Prosper Rock Hill vs. Justin Northwest
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
The Blue Hawks will wade into Class 6A with looming matchups against Keller Timber Creek and Plano East before diving into 5-6A, but Rock Hill opens the Mark Wilkinson era against a Northwest program expected to challenge for a playoff spot in 3-5A Div. I.
The Texans averaged just short of 40 points per game last season and return some key pieces from that unit in quarterback Jake Strong and running back Kyle Cummings, but they'll be breaking in a brand-new offensive line.
Having qualified for the playoffs each of the past four seasons, Northwest is a solid gauge for the upstart Blue Hawks as they enter their third season of varsity competition. Rock Hill boosted its win total by four games during last year's 5-5 campaign but returns just eight starters from that group.
