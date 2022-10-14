ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday.
It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring two of area's top-ranked teams.
Sibley’s 7-yard touchdown run up the middle gave the Eagles (6-1, 4-0) a 7-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
The Lions (5-2, 3-1) stormed back on the ensuing possession, driving the length of field and tying the score at 7-7 when running back Bryan Jackson scampered in from 10 yards out with just under five minutes remaining in the half.
Behind the arm and legs from quarterback Mike Hawkins, Allen sustained a long drive of their own and took a 10-7 halftime lead after Jake Morgan’s 24-yard field goal.
“McKinney came ready to play,” said Lee Wiginton, Allen head coach. “We knew it was going to be a battle and we were fortunate enough to hold them at the end to come away with the win."
The Eagles attempted an onside kick to open the third quarter, but McKinney recovered at the 50-yard line and capitalized on a short field. Keldric Luster, an SMU commit, fired a pass to Dylan Rhodes to give McKinney a first down at Allen’s 38-yard line.
Jackson then rushed three times for 20 yards to get the Lions in the red zone, and Luster’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Khali Best put McKinney on top 14-10 midway through the third quarter.
Luster led the Lions with 231 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.
Hawkins took matters into his own hands on Allen’s next possession. The junior quarterback ran for 46-yards on two carries and his 17-yard touchdown pass to Sibley with 6:27 left in the quarter gave the Eagles a 17-14 lead.
Hawkins threw for 120 yards and two scores and also rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries.
After exchanging touchdowns, including on a 65-yard run by Best, Luster took an RPO run in from the 2-yard line to regain the Lion’s lead at 28-24 with 8:19 remaining in the ballgame. His 68-yard pass to Dylan Brown gave the Lions a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line set up the score.
Hawkins then led Allen on a 50-yard drive, capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass to Davon Mitchell to give the Eagles a 31-28 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
McKinney’s last-effort drive ended with a turnover on downs at Allen’s 24-yard line with 1:32 to go.
Allen next visits Denton at 6 p.m. Thursday to take on state-ranked Guyer from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, while McKinney hosts Prosper Rock Hill at 7 p.m. Friday from McKinney ISD Stadium.
