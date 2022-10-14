Allen vs McKinney

Allen junior Kayvion Sibley, left, scored three touchdowns to help the Eagles edge McKinney, 31-28, on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Rog Pachuta / BuzzPhotos.com

ALLEN -- Kayvion Sibley rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard pass for another score to lead Allen to a 31-28 win over District 6-5A foe McKinney at Eagle Stadium on Friday.

It was a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes in a contest featuring two of area's top-ranked teams.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments