ARLINGTON — The myriad of challenges over the past few months aren't lost on Allen head football coach Lee Wiginton, from handling an abbreviated offseason to undertaking perhaps the most challenging non-district schedule in recent program history.
As Wiginton put it following Friday's non-district finale against Arlington Martin, every snap is vital for the Eagles right now, no matter the outcome.
"It's a young, inexperienced team that just hasn't gotten a lot of snaps of varsity football," Wiginton said. "Every time that ball is snapped, we're getting better, and our hope is that playing against tough teams will get us ready for what I think is the toughest district in the country."
Following games against an out-of-state juggernaut in top-ranked St. John Bosco and a test against a resurgent Houston King bunch, Friday's final preseason tune-up brought upon a familiar challenge with the Eagles visiting No. 9-ranked Martin.
And although previous iterations between these two have produced their share of offensive fireworks, Allen's timely execution on defense and special teams helped sway the tide for a 27-16 victory from Choctaw Stadium to exit the preseason on a winning note.
Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16 @ 4:02/4QClutch strike by Allen QB Mike Hawkins on 3rd-10. He finds Messiah Washington for a 13yd TD and the Eagles make it a 2-score game late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/LvlIDiT4jD— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 10, 2022
Special teams, in particular, always loom large when taking on the Warriors, well known for a kitchen-sink mentality in that phase with an arsenal of onside kicks and fake punts.
"They're not just special on special teams. They're as good as anyone that plays this game on special teams," Wiginton said. "We're a team that didn't get a spring ball together and spent summer workouts trying to understand each other. We're so far behind in special teams from where we need to be, and that's my fault for not being here earlier and for not finding enough time to work it. But it's something we were excited about going toe-to-toe with Martin in."
There was no doubt some frustration mere seconds into the ballgame when the Warriors opened the proceedings with an onside kick that they subsequently recovered, but Wiginton didn't see his players rattled. Allen recovered two more onside kicks and then created a timely stop late in the fourth quarter with Martin's back against the wall.
Trailing 20-16 midway through the fourth quarter, the Warriors dialed up a fake punt from their own 31-yard line. But Allen junior Drew King was all over it, dragging down Martin running back Michael Barrow for a 6-yard loss that wrested control back to the Eagles just outside the red zone.
"It doesn't matter if we're playing the best special teams group that has ever played or someone who does the same thing over and over, we're going to try and be prepared for everything every single week," Wiginton said. "We want to feel like we've practiced every scenario for every game. It doesn't mean we'll always execute, but we're going to prepare as if the opponent will do it all every week."
Allen capitalized not long after. Backed into third-and-10, junior Mike Hawkins hit junior Messiah Washington for a 13-yard touchdown that swelled the lead to 27-16 with 4:02 to play.
"[Hawkins is] just growing up so much. He's one that does have some experience and has worked so hard to get this offense to gel," Wiginton said.
Hawkins' timely touchdown pass was a highlight on a night where offense largely took a backseat to defense and special teams. The Eagles totaled just 267 yards in the win, grinding out 158 of those on the ground on 44 attempts, while Allen's defense surrendered just 208 yards, bottling up a Martin group that averaged 41.5 points in wins over Lake Travis and Cedar Hill
The run-heavy Warriors managed just 118 yards on the ground on 3.2 yards per carry and punted five times in the loss. As Allen built its two-score lead late, the weight of the Eagles' pass rush devoured any last-ditch attempt at a Martin comeback with junior Zina Umeozulu and senior Timothy Brantley swarming the Warrior backfield.
"It wasn't anything we did. It's just us trying to get better at the game," Wiginton said. "It's us trying to figure out ways to gel and ways for them to understand what we're asking for. When they do what they do and work the way they work on a consistent basis, you know the improvement will come. They just need snaps and experience."
With both passing offenses largely held in check, Allen leaned on junior Kayvion Sibley out of the backfield. The first-year starter at running back carried the ball 30 times for 146 yards and a touchdown, finding the end zone with 4:35 left in the first quarter on a 16-yard run immediately following a fumble recovery by the Eagles' defense.
"He was a backup to the backup last year," Wiginton said. "He's a such a sweet kid. His teammates mean everything to him and his heart is big as any that I've seen. If a player is hurt, he's devastated by that, and when you have a kid who also has the ability that he has, it's fun watching him do what he can."
The Eagles led 14-7 at the half, breaking a 7-7 tie with 3:47 left in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown run by senior Michael Crowder. In between, Martin beat the Eagles deep on a 62-yard bomb from Tristan Bittle to Jeremiah Charles for the first of only two touchdowns allowed by Allen.
Allen 14, Arlington Martin 7 @ 3:47/2QAllen moves into the red zone on a 31yd completion from Mike Hawkins to Davon Mitchell on 3rd down, and 2 plays later, Michael Crowder is in the end zone on an 11yd run to put Allen back in front. pic.twitter.com/mnMJhsrFGI— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 10, 2022
The Eagles' lead was ultimately trimmed down to one point at 17-16 with 10:40 remaining in the fourth quarter before senior kicker Jake Morgan extended the margin to 20-16 on a 46-yard field goal with 7:38 to go.
Allen, 2-1, opens District 5-6A play at 7 p.m. Friday from Eagle Stadium with a home meeting against McKinney Boyd.
