Prestonwood Christian celebrates a state semifinal win over Fort Worth Nolan, which clinched their spot in the TAPPS Division I state championship game for the first time since 2017.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

The roadmap has been different, but the destination remains familiar for the Prestonwood Christian football team.

The Lions are in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons — a figure matched in Division I during that span by only Parish Episcopal. Fittingly enough, that same program will line up opposite Prestonwood at 7 p.m. Friday from Waco ISD Stadium with a state title hanging in the balance.

Prestonwood Christian senior AJ Sibley has been a workhorse out of the backfield during the Lions' run to the TAPPS state championship game.

