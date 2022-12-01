The roadmap has been different, but the destination remains familiar for the Prestonwood Christian football team.
The Lions are in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game for the fifth time in the past 10 seasons — a figure matched in Division I during that span by only Parish Episcopal. Fittingly enough, that same program will line up opposite Prestonwood at 7 p.m. Friday from Waco ISD Stadium with a state title hanging in the balance.
It'll be the Lions' first championship game appearance since 2017, the year they captured their fifth state title behind a frenetic second-half rally to overtake Houston St. Pius X, 42-41. Prestonwood gets the opportunity to conjure some more magic on Friday during a season sparked by a wholesale change in leadership after the hiring of head coach Donnie Yantis back in February.
It was a program Yantis had plenty of familiarity with from his days as recruiting coordinator at Arizona State, and the standard created by former Prestonwood head coach Chris Cunningham was part of what attracted him to the private school powerhouse.
"Their commitment to excellence. It's what our school is about and one of the reasons I came here," Yantis said.
But like any offseason coaching move, especially in the case of an outside hire, change is inevitable. And the Lions had to undertake plenty of it in the months leading up the 2022 season.
"This team has persevered through the adversity of hiring a new coach and going through the different systems that we run versus what the old regime did," Yantis said. "They had to adapt to my personality and how we want to do things. These kids have been awesome and resilient."
It meant plenty of time spent watching film and drilling down installations. And then after doing so in the spring, Prestonwood redid those installs during the summer and once again in the fall, with Yantis and his staff tweaking things each time out to better suit the strengths of their personnel.
On the field, it meant acclimating to a more run-centric, play-action style of offense — a departure from the aerial attacks during the Lions' halcyon years under Cunningham. Part of Yantis' vision is shaping Prestonwood in the mold of a college prep program, similar to how things operated when he coached as an assistant at Arizona State and as head coach at Arizona Christian University.
"We wanted to teach it to where someone like our quarterback understands all the fronts, all the coverages, all the run schemes, and he understands the box," Yantis said. "We try to teach the entire offense those things so they understand what angles they need to block at versus where the ball is likely to be at when we run the ball."
As for the program's culture, Yantis prides his teams on being player-led. To that, he made it a point to connect with Prestonwood's seniors early into his tenure.
"I think that's the key to any program. We had them be leaders and communicate with the team, if we had a change in schedule or in something we were doing," Yantis said. "It's their football team, so letting them take ownership in what we're doing along with the teach-and-demand aspect that our coaches are giving the kids is important for the success of any team."
Yantis admitted like any transition for a football program, bumps in the road are inevitable. Such was the case in Prestonwood's season opener on Aug. 26 — a 28-7 loss to Argyle Liberty Christian that gave the first-year head coach a bit more clarity on the direction for his 2022 squad.
"I was trying to find out the identity of our team and who we are and what type of players we had, what type of offense and defense we could run, and we learned a lot that game," Yantis said. "... In that first game, we were mixing it up and in more traditional 10 personnel sets (one running back, four receivers). It took us a game to figure out who we were."
Part of that change meant embracing a more smash-mouth style of football, capitalizing on the team's talent at tight end and an offensive line whose skill sets steered more towards run blocking, Yantis said. After running the ball just 12 times against Liberty, the Lions dialed up that number to at least 40 rushes in every game for the remainder of the regular season.
Along the way, Prestonwood found the weapon needed to carry out that vision in senior running back AJ Sibley. A transfer from John Paul II, Sibley took the reins of the Lions' backfield on Sept. 9 in a 42-41 win over Class 6A program Little Elm, logging 38 carries for 269 yards and five touchdowns.
It was only a sign of things to come. Sibley enters Friday's state title game having amassed a staggering 2,166 rushing yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns in essentially nine games. He has averaged a shade over 30 carries per game since that breakout showing against Little Elm — hammering defenses in the trenches to open things up for senior quarterback Maguire Martin (1,384 passing yards, 14 TDs) and the passing game.
"When that change was made, AJ really just took the bull by the horns," Yantis said. "He's a no-ego guy and one of the hardest running backs I've coached as far as how he runs the football. He runs extremely hard. But if you watch our receivers blocking downfield, that's a big reason he's had as many yards as he has had.
"He'd be the first to tell you about the help he gets from the linemen, tight ends and receivers. They've all bought into blocking, which in turn sets up our play-action game."
Since the loss to Liberty, Prestonwood has averaged 39.8 points per game. With seniors Carter Stoutmire, Luke McGary and junior Hudson Lunsford leading an otherwise young defense — of the Lions' top 10 tackle leaders, only three are seniors — the Lions have surrendered just 19.7 points per game since their season-opening setback.
"Defense is hard these days with all the different offenses and RPOs, plus a power game like Parish's, and that presents problems for defenses," Yantis said. "We're doing some schemes that aren't easy, but those kids have studied, and through experience and repetition they've gotten much better at it."
Prestonwood is plenty up to speed, and the results have shown — amassing a seven-game winning streak that included three district wins by an average of 33.3 points.
That momentum met its match on Nov. 4, however, in a 42-14 loss to three-time defending state champion Parish. It was a tale of two halves with Prestonwood playing the Panthers close through two quarters, trailing just 14-7 at halftime, before being bludgeoned by a smattering of lengthy touchdown runs in the second half. In being outscored 28-7 over the final two quarters, the Lions have had nearly a month to comb through a matchup that accounted for just their second loss of the season.
"They've got some dudes all over and they're so well-coached, but our kids are looking forward to it," Yantis said of Parish. "I'm pleased with their attitudes. They believe, and that's half the battle, especially going into a game against a team that has kind of handled them over the past few years. We've got to do some things right in that game — we can't turn the ball over and we've got to get some stops for us to be successful."
Prestonwood is aware of the challenge at hand — Parish is eying a fourth consecutive state title, after all — and it's one Yantis wants his players to relish, especially given their journey.
"My identity is not in that scoreboard and it never will be. My identity is in Christ," Yantis said. "I know God already has the plan for what's going to happen, and I'm just excited for the kids to be able to compete and the excitement they'll get from playing in a state championship game. It's not something that comes along very often.
"I'm savoring the moment, but we're preparing to give our very best and do what we can to win this football game."
