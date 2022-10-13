Emerson vs Argyle

Frisco Emerson sophomore Jayson Williams, right, attempts to elude an Argyle defender during a kickoff return in Thursday's District 3-5A Division II ballgame.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

The Frisco Emerson football team weathered its share of adversity on the way to a 7-0 start in its inaugural varsity season, but the Argyle defense was a different animal on Thursday night.

It was one the Mavericks felt just a few snaps into the night, and one that stayed constant all the way through a momentary fourth-quarter rally that fell short in a 24-10 loss from Toyota Stadium. Argyle, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A Division I, stayed unbeaten at 7-0 (3-0 in 3-5A Division II) while handing Emerson (7-1, 3-1) the first loss in program history.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments