The Frisco Emerson football team weathered its share of adversity on the way to a 7-0 start in its inaugural varsity season, but the Argyle defense was a different animal on Thursday night.
It was one the Mavericks felt just a few snaps into the night, and one that stayed constant all the way through a momentary fourth-quarter rally that fell short in a 24-10 loss from Toyota Stadium. Argyle, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A Division I, stayed unbeaten at 7-0 (3-0 in 3-5A Division II) while handing Emerson (7-1, 3-1) the first loss in program history.
"It was going to come one day," said Kendall Miller, Emerson head coach. "But if you had told me at the beginning of the year that it would take us eight games and the No. 1 team in the state to do that, against a team that has no seniors in the building, I'd say we're on the right track."
It made for a sizable step up in competition for the first-year program, welcoming an opponent that won two state championships at the 4A level and played in six state title games. Argyle has built that reputation partly through formidable play up front, and the Eagles' pass rush was dialed in from the onset on Thursday.
Argyle sacked Emerson sophomore quarterback DJ Shelton two times on the Mavericks' opening drive — the first of seven sacks mustered by the Eagles' overwhelming defensive front.
"They're as good up front as anybody we'll see. There was a definite size and strength difference up front," Miller said.
The Argyle pass rush contributed to seven three-and-outs for the Emerson offense, which totaled just 159 yards on the night. Seventy-two of those came on the team's lone touchdown drive — a 12-play series to knot the count at 7-7 with 2:34 left in the opening frame. Shelton, sacked earlier in the series, converted a fourth-and-11 on a 20-yard completion in traffic to junior Kylen Evans, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run by junior Ishaqq Bills.
The score countered a resounding start for Argyle, which found the end zone on its first play from scrimmage thanks to a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Robinson to RJ Bunnell just 19 seconds into the contest.
Argyle 7, Emerson 7 @ 2:34/1QIshaqq Bills scores on a 10 yd run to knot it up. Check out the play beforehand below, as Emerson converts one on 4th and 11! DJ Shelton to Kylen Evans to set up the score. @EHSMavsFBpic.twitter.com/uBzDRDLnfW
And although Bills' response was the last time Emerson found the end zone on Thursday, the Mavericks stayed within striking distance for the majority of the contest and even had a chance to trim its deficit to seven points late.
A fourth-quarter interception by Emerson junior Collin Crockem led to a 20-yard field goal by junior Pedro Pacheco to trim the count to 24-10 with 8:09 remaining, and the Mavericks managed to recover a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
"It's where they've been all year long," Miller said. "They just keep fighting when they can. It's something they've shown all season, and I'm not surprised that was the case again tonight."
But Argyle cut the Emerson rally short, forcing a turnover on downs behind a sack on fourth-and-11 and wresting control back to the Eagles.
Whereas Argyle's defense dictated the terms for much of Thursday's ballgame, the Mavericks got their licks in as well. Even in defeat, Emerson allowed just two offensive touchdowns, both coming in the first half, and slowed the top-ranked Eagles to six turnovers on downs on the night, including stuffing multiple runs on fourth-and-short.
"That's just the fight in them. It's not the size of the dog in the fight, and our guys showed they had plenty of fight in them," Miller said.
With Argyle leading at the half 17-7, its lone points over the final two quarters materialized on a special teams snafu by Emerson in the third quarter. Backed up deep in their own territory, the Mavericks misplayed a punt that resulted in a recovery in the end zone by Argyle's Parker Phillips for a touchdown and a 24-7 lead.
But capitalizing on the opportunities afforded by either defense was a chore, partly due to injuries at quarterback for both teams. Thursday's two starting signal-callers, Robinson and Shelton, both exited the contest in the second quarter and didn't return. Shelton completed 9-of-15 passes for 88 yards before sustaining a hit to the head off the ground late in first half.
"He hit the ground pretty hard. He got knocked around a bit by their front tonight, so we'll look at him," Shelton said. "We just held him in the second half as a precaution, and we'll see how he is pretty soon."
Sophomore Mike Molstad quarterbacked the Mavericks the rest of the way, passing for 46 yards while Bills logged 59 rushing yards and Evans caught five balls for 41 yards.
The maladies compounded an already-trying week for Emerson, with Miller noting that his squad was dealing with illness and injury leading up to Thursday's contest, including multiple absences on the offensive line. The Mavericks hope to heal up in advance of next week's road game against Lake Dallas, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.
"We came in down some guys against the best team in our conference, but the guys still battled and played. It tells me that even when things are down for us, they'll still battle," Miller said.
Check out the action from Frisco Emerson's big test vs. top-ranked Argyle
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.