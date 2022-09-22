For the longest time in the second half of Thursday’s District 6-5A Division I game, Frisco Heritage was unable to deliver the knockout punch.
Frisco Centennial’s defense delivered a shutout in the final two quarters of play after allowing 28 first-half points, while the Titan offense recorded a 28-yard touchdown pass from senior Naman Goyal to junior Tyler Hughes. And on special teams, Centennial senior Parker Brosam flew off the right end to block a 28-yard field goal attempt by Heritage.
But as the case has been all season, Heritage’s defense bends but doesn’t break.
Coyotes junior D’Andre Stephens jumped a route in the middle of the field as the Titans were in the red zone with less than a minute to go and trailing by seven points. Stephens hauled in the interception, allowing Heritage to hang on for a 28-21 win at David Kuykendall Stadium.
“Coaches just give me my keys to read,” Stephens said. “I just executed what they told me to do. I screwed up on the previous play. I had my eyes in the backfield. The tight end came across right my face and I had to lock in on the next play.”
Heritage will hang on. D'Andre Stephens with the INT as Centennial was driving. Third interception tonight for Heritage. Final: Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21. pic.twitter.com/0ywxg2XJub
The win marked a historic occasion for Heritage (4-1 overall, 3-0 district).
“It’s the first time in school history that we’re 3-0 in district,” said Kenneth Gilchrist, Heritage head coach. “It’s huge for our school. It’s huge for our community. I don’t think many people would think that we would be sitting where we’re at right now.”
Centennial’s inability to find the end zone summed up the Titans’ struggles inside the 20-yard line. The Titans scored seven points on five trips inside the red zone. Centennial missed a field goal on its first possession of the game, which came shortly after a fumble recovery, then had a pass intercepted inside the 5-yard line by Heritage junior Kameron Franklin a few minutes later.
The lone touchdown for Centennial in the red zone was a 12-yard strike from Goyal to junior CJ Pizzeck with 10:15 left in the second quarter.
“We’ve struggled a little bit in the red zone, got to work on it and capitalize when we get our opportunities,” said Matt Webb, Centennial head coach. “But our guys showed a lot of heart. I was proud to be their coach tonight.”
Despite Centennial’s struggles deep inside Heritage territory, Pizzeck’s touchdown grab tied the score at 14-14. The Titans’ first points of the night came on a 49-yard punt return by junior Brett Eskildsen.
Goyal threw for 173 yards on 16-of-24 passing. Junior running back Harry Stewart III was the workhorse for the Titan offense, carrying 28 times for 138 yards.
Heritage, meanwhile, was a big-play offense. Coyotes senior quarterback Devan Calvin threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jaycob McDonald to open the scoring, then threw a dart in the middle of the field to senior Houston Brookshire. Brookshire took advantage of a busted coverage by Centennial on a 68-yard pass play to give Heritage a 14-7 lead.
Calvin and Brookshire had great chemistry in the passing game all night. Brookshire had four catches for 140 yards, including a 39-yard reception midway through the second quarter that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore Nick Clark just one play later for a 21-14 Coyotes lead. Calvin completed 10-of-17 passes for 238 yards and also rushed for 68 yards.
With 1:20 left in the first half, Centennial started on its own 3-yard line after Titans junior Jose Castillo hauled in an interception near the goal line.
Although Centennial was going to receive the second-half kickoff, Webb made the decision to initiate a hurry-up offense.
The Titans picked up 21 yards on three straight runs by Stewart. On the
next play, a Centennial wide receiver slipped while trying to locate a pass. Franklin was there for the interception, returning 31 yards for the score and a 28-14 Heritage lead.
“We thought we needed more points and we were probably a little over-aggressive,” Webb said. “We came into the game wanting to be aggressive, and that came back to bite us. It was a bad decision on my part.”
