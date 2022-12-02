WACO — For the past four years of the TAPPS football playoffs, Parish Episcopal has been, for the lack of a better word, inevitable.
The Panthers had won 12 straight postseason games entering Friday's Division I state championship bout, all by an average of 31.6 points with only one contest decided by less than 20 points.
And although Prestonwood Christian did well to find itself trailing Parish by just seven points at halftime, 14-7, nearly one month prior in its Nov. 4 regular-season finale, the Panthers were every bit their championship selves when the two rematched on Friday with a state title hanging in the balance.
Parish scored on all but one first-half series, derailing any threat from the Lions early on in a 38-14 victory from Waco ISD Stadium to hoist a fourth consecutive TAPPS Div. I championship.
"They did a great job. They've got a great scheme, good quarterback and so many other good players," said Donnie Yantis, Prestonwood head coach. "They caught us out of position a couple times and hats off to their program. I'm proud of our kids for fighting until the end and not quitting."
It was an all too familiar showing from the Panthers, whose quartet of title wins have come in victories decided by an average of 28.3 points. Parish has been without peer on the private school gridiron all season — its two closest games against TAPPS competition came in both meetings with Prestonwood, including the aforementioned 42-14 win in November.
In that contest, the Panthers weathered their shaky first half with a bruising run game that accounted for 342 yards on the ground, including 276 and five touchdowns from Maddux Reid, amid heavy winds.
But with the weather toned down a bit for Friday's first half, Parish flipped the script and leaned on quarterback Sawyer Anderson and an explosive passing attack that accrued 220 yards and two touchdowns on just six completions through two quarters. Anderson logged first-half passing touchdowns to Robert Burton (42 yards) and Cedric Mays II (69), and he punctuated the half with a 2-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left for a 31-7 lead.
"When you give up big plays, plus with some of the stuff their defense was going, and you're getting behind the chains with a penalty here and there against a great team like that, it's hard to overcome at times," Yantis said.
Burton's touchdown put Prestonwood in a 7-0 hole just 2:20 into the ballgame. The Lions countered with 10 consecutive runs between seniors AJ Sibley and Maguire Martin to face fourth-and-goal from the Parish 3-yard line. A chance to square an equalizer fell just short, however, as a run to the outside by Martin was stopped a half-yard short of the end zone for the turnover on downs.
"That's one where we've got to score, but give credit to them for stopping us," Yantis said. "I look back at it, and this one is on me. I've got to call a better game to get us in the end zone on that first drive."
And although the Prestonwood defense managed to force a Parish punt on its ensuing series, the Panthers piled on points on their following four drives, mixing in a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown by defensive back Daniel Demery for a 21-0 advantage with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter.
The Lions' lone first-half score came moments later after Martin found senior Cha'ris Jackson deep for a 26-yard touchdown with 7:27 to go in the half. Sibley halted a run of 17 straight Parish points with a 2-yard touchdown with 7:42 to play in the fourth quarter.
Sibley ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Martin added 49 yards on the ground to go with 95 through the air. Jackson's 26-yard touchdown was the top receiving clip for Prestonwood, while senior Luke McGary and junior Tag O'Neal hauled in two catches each for 25 yards.
"I love them. Great kids. They believed, bought in, supported and led," Yantis said. "It's a great group of young men and those seniors got us here. One of them said at the end, 'Don't forget this feeling.' They don't want our younger kids to forget this one. They'll be back."
Yantis had heavy praise for a senior class that helped pilot a resurgent year for the Lions, who were playing in their first TAPPS state championship game since 2017.
In Yantis' first year at the helm, Prestonwood finished 9-3 overall, including a seven-game win streak during the regular season followed by playoff wins over Houston St. Pius X (49-0) and Fort Worth Nolan (56-21).
"I'm just proud of our guys for believing. They got here and they're not satisfied," Yantis said. "We wanted to win this thing, but I'm proud of our guys and they know what it takes to get here. It's a good feeling for them to have and good experience."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.