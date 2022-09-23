Celina vs Ranchview

Celina senior Caden Mitchell, top, caught two receiving touchdowns during the first half of Thursday's 56-0 shutout of Carrollton Ranchview.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

CARROLLTON — Celina head football coach Bill Elliott didn't have to worry about the way his players would approach Thursday's District 7-4A Division I opener, even in the wake of the team's first loss of the season coming just six days prior.

The Bobcats departed their preseason on a hard-luck note, letting a double-digit halftime lead get away behind a resilient effort from former district foe Anna in a 28-25 loss. Inefficiencies proved costly to Celina, which committed four turnovers in the setback and missed a potential tying field goal inside the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter.

