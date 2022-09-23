CARROLLTON — Celina head football coach Bill Elliott didn't have to worry about the way his players would approach Thursday's District 7-4A Division I opener, even in the wake of the team's first loss of the season coming just six days prior.
The Bobcats departed their preseason on a hard-luck note, letting a double-digit halftime lead get away behind a resilient effort from former district foe Anna in a 28-25 loss. Inefficiencies proved costly to Celina, which committed four turnovers in the setback and missed a potential tying field goal inside the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter.
"Last week, we had our chances to win that game, but there were mistakes and turnovers that killed us," Elliott said. "That was huge and against good people, you can't make the mistakes that we did. It was a great lesson for us to learn."
Elliott commended the way his players handled the defeat, particularly throughout the week in practice. That carried over to Standridge Stadium for a resounding start to the Bobcats' district schedule in a 56-0 shutout of Carrollton Ranchview.
"Our kids have great heads on their shoulders. We talked about how we can get better from that loss last week, and our kids were hungry and ready to go to work on Monday," Elliott said. "They were on fire and we had a great week of work, and they got after it tonight. Now the games start counting to get us where we want to go."
The Bobcats did all their damage in the first half, going a perfect 8-for-8 on touchdown drives and needing only 32 plays to do so. Four of those series required three plays or less to find the end zone, as Celina went on to outgain Ranchview on the night 404 to minus-7 in total yardage.
The Bobcats showcased their depth in the backfield with the trio of senior Gabe Gayton, freshman Logan Gutierrez and sophomore Harrison Williams combining for 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nearly 7.5 yards per carry.
Celina 15, Ranchview 0 @ 7:16/1QLogan Gutierrez rips off a long run for the Bobcats before being dragged down by the facemask. That puts Celina just on the edge of the goal line and Gabe Gayton does the rest for @celina_football. pic.twitter.com/8eBcEJHXiX
Through the air, junior Knox Porter completed 8-of-12 passes for 184 yards with half of his completions resulting in touchdowns. Senior Jack Brown got the ball rolling with a 40-yard touchdown catch en route to 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while senior Caden Mitchell found the end zone twice on two catches for 49 yards.
Senior Will Taylor punctuated the dominant first half with a highlight-reel grab on a 22-yard strike from Porter with three seconds left in the second quarter for the 56-0 advantage.
"We executed really well. We talked about that a lot before the game, executing and doing our jobs and making sure we were getting better at what we needed to do," Elliott said. "They came out and did exactly what we asked. They played hard, physical and a really good first half. I'm proud of that."
Amid the early flurry, Celina had a momentary scare during its third series after senior Noah Bentley was banged up on a sack. The Oklahoma baseball commit was held out for the remainder of the game in what Elliott said was a precautionary move, although he didn't foresee the injury being too serious for his starting signal-caller.
That thrust Porter into duty for the remainder of the first half, and he had plenty of support with a defense that limited Ranchview to minus-15 yards through two quarters. Senior Jacob Vincent produced a takeaway during that stretch, intercepting a screen pass late in the first quarter, which set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams to open the second stanza.
It was a familiar sight for the Bobcats, who won their first three games of the season by an average of 43.7 points per game prior to the Anna loss. And outcomes like Thursday likely won't be the last to materialize on Celina's schedule as they navigate their brand-new district.
"When we have our meetings early in the week, the emphasis is on finding ways to get better. Some of these games might look like they did tonight, but we've got to work to get better every week," Elliott said. "We've got to find ways to improve within each game and we have to understand the goal that we're working towards down the road and not get complacent.
"It's on us as coaches to harp on that and we've got really good kids who understand that."
The Bobcats continue 7-4A Div. I play back home at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 against North Dallas.
