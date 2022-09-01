JUSTIN — It has been a baptism by fire for the McKinney Boyd football team's upstart defense early into the 2022 season.
The Broncos took their lumps opposite the blue-chip skill talent of No. 1-ranked Longview in their opener, a 36-10 loss, and Trophy Club Byron Nelson offered no reprieve on Thursday. The Bobcats used a 21-point second quarter to distance from Boyd for a 31-0shutout from Northwest ISD Stadium.
"The word of the week was 'execute' and there was zero execution tonight," said Daniel Foster, Boyd head coach. "This is 6A ball and that's a really good, well-coached team over there that went to the third round of the playoffs. You have to match their execution."
An uptick in execution was emphasized plenty by the Broncos' first-year head coach in the wake of his team's second straight loss of the 2022 season — a hard-luck outing that saw Boyd out-gained 368-94 by a Nelson offense averaging 36 points per game on the young season.
In the first half, the bulk of that damage was done through the air, despite some resistance up front against the run by Boyd. Nelson exited the first half with 28 yards on the ground on just over 2.5 yards per carry, with junior Hayden Alnasri, senior Braden Engwer and senior Evan Yukna among those making plays within the Broncos' front seven.
"The front seven played well. Evan Yukna was playing through some injuries and still found ways to step up, and that's what you need," Foster said. "You've got to fill those holes, but at the end of the day, it all comes back to execution."
Although Nelson was content to work a short game early on, opening with a heavy dose of runs and short passes for running back Aaron Darden, the Broncos endured their hardships opposite the Bobcats' multi-pronged vertical attack later in the contest.
Nelson quarterback Jake Wilson completed 16 of 21 passes by halftime, including a run of nine straight, for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The Bobcats stretched the Bronco secondary to the tune of four completions of at least 19 yards in the second quarter alone, including a 39-yard strike down the sideline from Wilson to Gavin McCurley for a 14-0 lead with 8:03 left in the half.
Touchdown throws to Draden Gorman (12 yards) and Landon Ransom-Goelz (19) followed to extend the lead to 28-0, with a Boyd lost fumble on a kickoff return sandwiched in between.
"We didn't execute on the back end with what we practiced all week. You've got to have confidence," Foster said.
The defensive lapses offered little comfort to a Boyd offense that totaled just 38 yards in the first half. The Broncos maneuvered into Nelson territory on their second series, leaning on senior running back Sheldon King and an efficient short game with senior quarterback Ryan Shackleton to advance to the Nelson 36-yard line. But a screen pass from Shackleton to King on fourth-and-six was stopped short of the first down.
Boyd's next series with a first down wouldn't come until seven minutes remained in the third quarter following an 18-yard run by Shackleton.
"I see a lot of 'want-to' but there are just some missed points on the board. We've got to execute better," Foster said.
Shackleton competed 8 of 11 passes for 41 yards but was sacked four times on third down, including three by Nelson's Ezegozirim Osondu. King paced the backfield with 52 rushing yards, while sophomore Tyler Wall turned a pair of shovel passes into 12 receiving yards on the night.
Ransom-Goelz nearly matched Boyd's offensive output on his own with six catches for 89 yards and a score, while Wilson's night wrapped up at 249 yards and three touchdowns to improve Nelson to 2-0 on the year.
Boyd, meanwhile, looks to right the ship for its preseason finale against Plano West, set for 7 p.m. Sept. 9 back home at McKinney ISD Stadium.
