MCKINNEY BOYD BYRON NELSON FBO KB

McKinney Boyd's Sheldon King (3) carries the ball against Byron Nelson High School on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

JUSTIN — It has been a baptism by fire for the McKinney Boyd football team's upstart defense early into the 2022 season.

The Broncos took their lumps opposite the blue-chip skill talent of No. 1-ranked Longview in their opener, a 36-10 loss, and Trophy Club Byron Nelson offered no reprieve on Thursday. The Bobcats used a 21-point second quarter to distance from Boyd for a 31-0shutout from Northwest ISD Stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

