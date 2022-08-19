A district previously occupied by Frisco ISD and Denton ISD gets a wholesale makeover with realignment pairing schools from all corners of the Metroplex, with Dallas, Carrollton, North Richland Hills and Mansfield are all represented.
Only three of these nine programs qualified for the playoffs last year (Mansfield Timberview, Bryan Adams, W.T. White), with Timberview making a run to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. The Wolves enter the season ranked No. 9 in the state in 5A Div. I and will be the trendy pick to come out on top of 5-5A Div. I along the way.
After being dealt a minefield of a district with the likes of Colleyville Heritage, Midlothian and Mansfield Summit, Birdville and Richland could wind up benefiting from the change of scenery after missing out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons.
Meanwhile, there's plenty of familiarity between the Dallas ISD quartet of Bryan Adams, Molina, Sunset and White and the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD duo of Newman Smith and R.L. Turner. All six competed as part of 4-5A Div. I over the past two years.
Five Games to Watch
Timberview at South Grand Prairie
Aug. 26: The Wolves are the favorites to hoist the district championship in their first season in 5-5A Div. I, and although the district's nine-team layout means just two non-district games, Timberview gets a worthy test to open the season against Class 6A program South Grand Prairie. The Warriors have qualified for the playoffs each of the past eight seasons, and their speed and physicality on defense should pair well opposite an explosive Timberview offense.
Creekview at Newman Smith
Sept. 2: Although the Mustangs and Trojans no longer share the same district, competing in separate 5A classifications, the longtime Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD rivalry remains intact during the preseason and has produced the goods of late. In fact, the first win of Smith head coach Robert Boone's career came in last year's meeting with Creekview in a 36-34 thriller. Furthermore, three of the past four matchups in this rivalry have been decided by seven points or less.
White at Adams
Oct.6: The Longhorns and Cougars are among two of just three teams in 5-5A Div. I who qualified for the playoffs last season, which could give them a leg up in their new district. Although the two Dallas ISD programs went 13 years between matchups, they've reignited the rivalry with two thrilling ballgames — White got the better of a 22-20 contest in 2020 and Adams eked out a 28-26 victory last year.
Birdville at Richland
Oct. 21: The Hawks and Royals renew their rivalry from Birdville ISD bragging rights. Both teams are hopeful that a change in scenery will lead to a return to the playoffs, and that'll place some added importance on this mid-October meeting. Richland has gotten the better of Birdville of late, winning four straight over the Hawks since 2016.
Newman Smith at Turner
Nov. 4: Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD foes renew their rivalry in this regular-season finale — a matchup that could either send someone to the postseason or the offseason on a productive note. Smith and Turner hope to make strides in their new district after missing out on the playoffs a year ago, but recent history has favored the Trojans in this matchup. Smith has won five straight over Turner, including three consecutive shutouts, but Lions head coach Michael Farda feels like the pieces are in place for Turner to take a notable step forward this season.
