Newman Smith
A district previously occupied by Frisco ISD and Denton ISD gets a wholesale makeover with realignment pairing schools from all corners of the Metroplex, with Dallas, Carrollton, North Richland Hills and Mansfield are all represented.

Only three of these nine programs qualified for the playoffs last year (Mansfield Timberview, Bryan Adams, W.T. White), with Timberview making a run to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. The Wolves enter the season ranked No. 9 in the state in 5A Div. I and will be the trendy pick to come out on top of 5-5A Div. I along the way.

