Like any good action movie, District 5-6A football is building towards a grand finale.
Of course, there are plenty of thrilling scenes interspersed throughout beforehand — McKinney and Prosper Rock Hill survived down-to-the-wire shootouts with Denton Braswell, and Prosper and Denton Guyer waged an absolute rock fight of a defensive battle in a meeting of state-ranked rivals.
Consider it a worthy tune-up to what's in store, as 5-6A's eight football teams navigate their respective bye weeks in anticipation of a stretch run laced with high-stakes bouts between the best teams in the district.
As last week's slate of games concluded, the standings had a familiar ring to them: Guyer and Allen remained unbeaten in 5-6A play at 3-0, with Prosper just one game back at 2-1. Resurgent McKinney shared the top spot with the Eagles and Wildcats at 3-0, while Rock Hill (1-2), Braswell (0-3), McKinney Boyd (0-3) and Little Elm (0-3) rounded out the proceedings.
With four weeks remaining in the regular season, that means 16 district ballgames are all that's left to determine the final playoff equation in 5-6A. And of those 16 matchups, seven feature teams that currently reside in the district's top five.
Each week offers something major in terms of games not just between two of the top teams in the area but games that will shape the landscape of what's one of the toughest districts in the entire state.
There are of course the usual suspects, including reigning district champion Allen. The Eagles haven't lacked in intrigue this season, as first-year head coach Lee Wiginton looks to stabilize one of the nation's marquee programs amid a compressed offseason riddled with change.
That put Allen behind the 8-ball heading into its opener against national No. 1 St. John Bosco, and the results materialized as such in a 52-14 loss. The Eagles have since rebounded to win five straight, allowing just 15 points per game during that streak.
That figure will be tested plenty, however, with Allen set to embark on a three-week gauntlet of matchups against McKinney (Oct. 14), Guyer (Oct. 20) and Prosper (Oct. 28). Consider it the defining stretch in the Eagles' pursuit of a 17th straight district championship, where a productive outcome could be just the spark the program needs in advance of Wiginton's first postseason at the helm.
But the stakes will be just as pivotal on the other side of the field.
McKinney garnered its share of preseason buzz and has begun to realize its potential with each passing week after dropping its opener to Temple. Like Allen, the Lions will also carry a five-game winning streak into next week's matchup, amassing some of the area's gaudiest offensive numbers along the way.
McKinney is averaging 480.8 yards and 43.5 points per game on the year, with junior Bryan Jackson leading the way as the Metroplex's lone 1,000-plus-yard rusher at the 6A level. Senior quarterback Keldric Luster, meanwhile, is fresh off a 501-yard gem in his team's 60-51 come-from-behind victory over Denton Braswell.
It's a McKinney team hungry to get back to the postseason after missing out the past two seasons. In addition to Allen, the Lions have contests remaining against Rock Hill (Oct. 21), Guyer (Oct. 27) and Prosper (Nov. 4) — any game against the district's Big Three is noteworthy, but keep an eye on that meeting with the Blue Hawks in potentially deciding the final playoff qualifier from 5-6A.
By that same accord, Rock Hill has a slew of must-win games on the horizon should it hope to qualify for the postseason in its first year as a 6A program. While the McKinney game looms large, the Blue Hawks can't afford a slip up against either Little Elm (Oct. 14) or McKinney Boyd (Oct. 28).
Prosper, on the other hand, has already had a brush with the district's top tier in a 23-6 loss to Guyer. The Wildcats won out in a meeting of elite defenses, and that side of the ball has been a constant in Prosper's latest state-ranked campaign. Although the Eagles couldn't slow Guyer on the ground, Prosper has plenty of opportunities to make amends with a string of prolific offenses to round the season with Braswell (Oct. 21), Allen (Oct. 28) and McKinney (Nov. 4) still on the schedule.
And if things break a certain way elsewhere, that could open the door for Prosper into district title contention when it welcomes Allen near the end of the month. Prosper enjoyed a long-awaited win over Allen last season, 28-23.
But that's likely contingent on Allen getting the better of Guyer, which has been the case since the rivalry's inception. The Wildcats have reached great heights along the way, including a state runner-up finish last season, but a win over fellow powerhouse Allen remains elusive.
This may be Guyer's best chance to end that hex, led by a blue-chip prospect behind center in Jackson Arnold and one of the state's stingiest defenses. But even if the Wildcats are able to avenge years of setbacks opposite Allen, it won't have time to relax with a road trip to McKinney on the docket the following week.
And that's the beauty of a district like 5-6A — there's literally no rest for the weary. Look no further than these next few weeks.
