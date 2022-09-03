FLOWER MOUND -- Marcus' football team entered the 2022 season with the hopes of a challenging non-district slate preparing itself for District 6-6A competition and ultimately the postseason.
On Friday in Flower Mound, reigning state-semifinalist Southlake Carroll gave the Marauders just that.
The Dragons improved to 2-0 on the season, cruising past Marcus (0-2) on the road, 38-7.
Carroll running back Owen Allen continued his historic career, gashing the Marcus defense to the tune of 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for a Dragon offense that outgained the Marauders on the night, 475-262.
"We got our butts kicked by a good team tonight," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. "But there is an old saying that you get better as you play and against tougher competition. And we must get better."
Quarterback Kaden Anderson completed 14-of-20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns for the Dragons with all three scoring strikes going the way of Jacob Jordan.
Jordan's touchdown receptions went for 30, 30 and 28 yards en route to a final tally of five catches for a team-high 97 yards.
Marcus found itself trailing after the first quarter, 14-0, following a couple of big-play offensive strikes by the Dragons.
Allen opened the scoring for Carroll midway through the first when he darted to the end zone from 60 yards out.
On Carroll's ensuing possession, a 23-yard reception by Allen paved the way for a 30-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Jordan.
Marcus actually had an opportunity to open the scoring itself following a 24-yard run by Chance Sautter, however a sack on third down by Carroll's Dustan Mark resulted in a loss of 12 yards forcing a lengthier 46-yard field goal attempt the Marauders missed.
The Marauders did get on the board quickly in the second quarter, however, scoring on the second play of the period when quarterback Cole Welliver connected deep over the middle to Oregon commit Ashton Cozart for a 90-yard score to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Marcus also had a chance to draw even with the Dragons in the closing minutes of the first half, penetrating to the Carroll 32-yard line on a 14-play drive only to see a personal foul and subsequent sack set up a first-and-33 that ultimately resulted in an interception by Carroll's Logan Lewandowski.
Carroll then surged back in front by two scores on a nine-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 4-yard scoring plunge from Allen for a 21-7 lead at the break.
The second half saw much of the same with the Carroll defense tightening when it needed.
Jordan, meanwhile, tacked on a pair of acrobatic touchdown receptions to help the Dragons pull away for the final margin.
The Dragons will look to cap a perfect non-district slate at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Cedar Hill.
Marcus, meanwhile, is hopeful to enter 6-6A competition but faces another stiff test when Euless Trinity visits at 7 p.m. Friday.
"(Carroll head coach) Riley (Dodge) does a good job and it's hard to beat them when we beat ourselves," Atkinson said. "That's going to be the focus next week and getting better in every phase of the game."
