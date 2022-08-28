Celina vs Mineral Wells

Celina running back Troy Peterson, pictured left in previous action, found the end zone twice on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Jimmy Marler / OurCelina

After a back-and-forth first quarter-and-a-half with Paris on Friday, the Celina football team shifted gears in a big way in its first game of the 2022 season.

The Bobcats turned a 14-14 tie into a 31-point blowout, rolling past the Wildcats for a 45-14 victory from Wildcat Stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments