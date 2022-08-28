After a back-and-forth first quarter-and-a-half with Paris on Friday, the Celina football team shifted gears in a big way in its first game of the 2022 season.
The Bobcats turned a 14-14 tie into a 31-point blowout, rolling past the Wildcats for a 45-14 victory from Wildcat Stadium.
Celina was quick to sprint out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a 9-yard touchdown pass from Noah Bentley to Caden Mitchell in the first quarter, and the Bobcats got a lift from their defense with Cooper Farrow returning a fumble for a score as well.
But Paris managed to counter with 14 straight points, knotting the count on a 19-yard Malik Johnson touchdown run.
The rest of the night belonged to Celina, which poured on 28 points in the second quarter for a 42-14 advantage at halftime. The Bobcats leaned on explosive run game keyed by Troy Peterson and Gabe Gayton to regain control — Peterson ran for touchdowns of 10 and 25 yards in the first half, and Gayton found the end zone from 22 yards out. Jacob Vincent produced the Bobcats' second defensive score of the night on a 50-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Overall, Celina logged 332 rushing yards on more than 7 yards per carry and outgained Paris 433-97 in the win. Peterson led the charge with 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Gayton chipped in 82 yards on the ground plus a score.
The defense finished the ballgame with three fumble recoveries, two of which went for touchdowns.
The Bobcats next return home to take on Bishop Lynch in a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
