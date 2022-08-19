The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that.
A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
Celina meets up with former district bunkmate Carrollton Ranchview, a program the Bobcats once played for four straight years from 2010-13, and welcomes upstart Frisco Panther Creek to the varsity gridiron. The Panthers are the latest addition among FISD's 12 high schools but get a two-year bump as the lone Frisco school not competing in the 5A classification.
Five Games to Watch
Celina at Paris
Aug. 26: A meeting between two teams who begin the year ranked within the top 20 in 4A Div. I, the Bobcats and Wildcats square off for the fifth consecutive year after going 2-2 in their previous four meetings. Neither team won two in a row during that stretch, so the onus falls on Celina to break that trend this go-around. Although that means plenty of familiarity between the two programs, the Bobcats' discipline will be tested early with Paris operating out of a wing-T offensive system that includes a cadre of capable rushing threats, highlighted by Taydrick Dawson.
Panther Creek at Emerson
Sept. 9: This non-district matchup, which takes place at Toyota Stadium, marks the first-ever meeting between the two neweeasst Frisco ISD high schools. Both Panther Creek and Emerson are in their inaugural season of varsity athletics, and this Week Three meeting offers up a chance at some early bragging rights between two schools anxious to find their footing amid FISD's always competitive gamut of football programs.
North Dallas at Panther Creek
Sept. 23: This one carries some noteworthy significance for the upstart Panthers, who will not only be playing their first-ever district game but will use late-September meeting as their forthcoming game. It'll be the equivalent of a homecoming game, albeit for a high school that doesn't currently have any seniors, and among the first in a long line of annual traditions for Panther Creek. The Panthers get a chance to make an early statement in district play as well.
Carter at Celina
Oct. 21: For two schools without much of a head-to-head past on the gridiron, there's plenty of tradition and prestige within their respective programs. It also helps that preseason prognostications favor Celina and Carter to vie for the district championship, with this October clash at the Bobcat Stadium potentially deciding first place in 7-4A Div. I. State-ranked Celina has recent history on its side, and the Bobcats get a chance to score a pivotal district win over the formidable Cowboys.
Carter at Wilmer-Hutchins
Nov. 4: These two Dallas ISD rivals have been joined at the hip since 2014, squaring off for the ninth straight year in a matchup that has featured its share of ebbs and flows. Wilmer-Hutchins won five of the first six encounters from 2014-19, but the Cowboys have returned fire with back-to-back victories over the past two seasons. These two project to be the top DISD teams in 7-4A Div. I, and this regular-season finale is likely to have playoff seeding on the line, in addition to bragging rights.
