Prosper vs Plano

Prosper took care of Plano in the Class 6A Division I bi-district playoffs on Friday, 28-3.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

The Plano football team did its part to make No. 10-ranked Prosper uncomfortable early into Friday's Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game.

The Wildcats generated three turnovers in the first half alone, surrendering only 14 points during that stretch opposite an offense that averaged 38.5 per game during the regular season.

Celina

Celina senior Gabe Gayton carries the ball during Friday's bi-district playoff game against Nevada Community.

Celina Time! Check out the top photos from the Bobcats' bi-district playoff win over Community

The Celina football team turned it up in the second half on Friday, blanking Nevada Community over the final two quarters for a 35-13 win in the Class 4A Division I bi-district playoffs.

1 of 27

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

