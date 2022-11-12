The Plano football team did its part to make No. 10-ranked Prosper uncomfortable early into Friday's Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game.
The Wildcats generated three turnovers in the first half alone, surrendering only 14 points during that stretch opposite an offense that averaged 38.5 per game during the regular season.
But cracking the code of the Prosper defense was a different ordeal altogether, and on a night when the Eagles' offense didn't exactly have its fastball, they got a welcome lift from the other side of the ball in a 28-3 victory over the Wildcats from Children's Health Stadium.
Plano's only points came on a 26-yard field goal from Cody Estes with 3:37 to play in the first half — a drive set up by an interception from Daniel Bennett. Prosper's defense held the Wildcats scoreless the rest of the way, allowing just 122 yards and only six first downs on the night.
The Eagles, meanwhile, countered with 325 yards. The one-two punch of Trevor Montayne (11 carries, 99 yards) and Prentice Sanders (12 carries, 74 yards) spearheaded a 199-yard rushing effort by Prosper, while quarterback Harrison Rosar overcame just 10-of-24 passing for 126 yards and totaling three touchdowns in the win.
One of those strikes came with just 19 seconds left in the first half, finding Montayne for a 9-yard touchdown pass that put Prosper ahead 14-3 at the break. Javan Henry and Rosar scored on rushing touchdowns of 7 and 8 yards, respectively, in the second half to send Prosper to the area round.
The Eagles will next meet South Grand Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday from Choctaw Stadium.
Plano, which was making its first appearance in the playoffs since 2017, got 114 passing yards from quarterback Drew Forkner and 72 receiving yards from Esteban Deras.
Lovejoy rallies past Whitehouse
Seven lead changes later, Lovejoy narrowly avoided a first-round exit after fending off a game effort from visiting Whitehouse on Friday, 38-34.
The Leopards took the lead for good with just 49 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, lifted by a 4-yard touchdown run by Kyle Parker. Whitehouse then advanced as close as the Lovejoy 35-yard line on its final drive, but a Hail Mary pass from Josh Green sailed past the end zone with time expired.
The Leopards could at last exhale, prevailing in a contest that saw Whitehouse post 485 yards of offense and generate four turnovers.
Whitehouse did so while running a staggering 87 plays to just 59 for Lovejoy, leaning heavily on Green, who totaled 351 yards of offense with three total touchdowns. He found Jermod McCoy from 16 yards out with 2:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Whitehouse in front, 34-31.
But Lovejoy went to work, regaining the lead seven plays later on a drive commandeered by quarterback Alexander Franklin. He was inserted into the game during the third quarter, completing 3-of-8 passes for 55 yards with a touchdown and interception.
Brayden Hagle got the start, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Jaxson Lavender, who led the Leopards in both receiving (119 yards, one touchdown) and rushing (89 yards).
The win books a rematch of last year's Region II-5A final between Lovejoy and South Oak Cliff. The Golden Bears had their hands full with Mansfield Summit before toughing out a 12-7 win to keep their state championship defense alive.
Celina blanks Community in 2nd half
Despite some early resistance from Nevada Community, the second half of Friday's bi-district playoff game from Richardson's Wildcat-Ram Stadium was all Celina. The Bobcats shut out the Braves 14-0 over the final two quarters on their way to a 35-13 win.
Community was game out of the gates, trading touchdowns with Celina over a five-series stretch that caught the Braves pull to within 14-13 on a 56-yard touchdown run by Quinton Hall with 9:21 left in the second quarter.
Celina countered on its ensuing possession with a 64-yard strike from Noah Bentley to Collin McKiddy for a 21-13 lead that carried into halftime. Bentley totaled 193 yards of offense, while running back Gabe Gayton impressed to the tune of 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He found the end zone on touchdown runs of 8 and 14 yards to help the Bobcats enjoy a bit of breathing room.
Community, meanwhile, punted the ball on five consecutive offensive series after pulling to within one point and lost a fumble to close out the ballgame.
North comeback falls short
McKinney North made things interesting late in its road game against Port Arthur Memorial on Friday, trimming a 48-27 early in the fourth quarter down to a one-score game in the contest's closing moments.
Quarterback Colin Hitchcock found Kameron Powell for a 66-yard touchdown with 1:16 to go in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Bulldogs got late in a 48-41 bi-district playoff loss.
North trailed by as much as 48-27 earlier in the quarter after an interception by Memorial set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Jelani Chevalier but rallied with 14 consecutive pints, including a 2-yard touchdown run by Jayden Walker to close the gap to 48-34.
The Bulldogs' resilience shined on multiple occasions on Friday. Early in the third quarter, Memorial built a 27-14 lead on a 44-yard strike from Davion Wilson and Caleb Goodie, only Hitchcock to fire back with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Korbin Hendrix. Walkter then scored on North's following possession with 7:19 left in the third to knot the count at 27-27.
The Bulldogs end their season at 7-4 overall, qualifying for the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
