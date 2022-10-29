Celina running back Gabe Gayton took his first carry of the night 43 yards for a touchdown, and the Bobcats never looked back.
Celina picked its fifth consecutive win and maintained its unbeaten record in 7-4A Division I on Friday, cruising past Pinkston for a 38-7 victory from Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium. The Bobcats (8-1, 5-0) clinched the district title with the win, assuring themselves the league's top seed for the Class 4A Division I playoffs.
Celina's five district wins have come by an average of 44.4 points per game, including just 7.4 points allowed by its defense. A second-quarter touchdown pass by Pinkston marked its lone trip into the end zone, but it was all Celina otherwise.
Gayton ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Noah Bentley found top receiver Jack Brown for an 11-yard score for a 28-7 lead at halftime. On the night, the Bobcats' defense held Pinkston to just 60 yards of offense.
Celina closes out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday back home with a first-time meeting against fellow playoff qualifier Frisco Panther Creek.
McKinney Boyd turns over Rock Hill
On the heels of the program's first victory under new head coach Daniel Foster, McKinney Boyd made it two in a row on Friday, capitalizing on four turnovers to slow Prosper Rock Hill for a 21-17 victory from Children's Health Stadium.
Khristian Turner, Jonathan Patterson and Cole Smith all recorded interceptions for the Broncos (2-7, 2-4), and Rock Hill (3-6, 2-4) lost a fumble during a potential go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, which allowed Boyd to run out the remainder of the game clock.
The inclement weather didn't make for a banner passing night by either team — the two sides combined for just 67 yards through the air — and both leaned on the run as a result. Boyd found the end zone twice on the ground in the first quarter, capitalizing on strong field position with early scores from Caleb Hensley (5 yards) and Sheldon King (13) for a 14-0 start.
Rock Hill mounted a valiant response behind 17 consecutive points, seizing its first lead early in the third quarter thanks to an 8-yard touchdown run from Maurice Gray II. Blue Hawks defensive back Ty Townsend set up the score with an interception.
But Boyd responded immediately, regaining the lead at 21-17 four plays later thanks to a 29-yard run from quarterback Ryan Shackleton with 10:08 remaining in the third frame.
Rock Hill generated three attempts at a go-ahead scoring drive, but the Broncos forced a turnover on downs and two more turnovers to keep the Blue Hawks at bay.
Shackleton led all rushers with 103 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Rock Hill got 95 rushing yards and a score from quarterback Kevin Sperry, Jr.
Bulldogs stymied by Forney
McKinney North outgained Forney 270-221 and committed just one turnover on the night Friday, but five turnovers on downs unraveled the Bulldogs' attack against a bend-don't-break Forney defense in a 20-6 loss from McKinney ISD Stadium.
North (6-3, 3-3) was held out of the end zone, getting a pair of second-quarter field goals from kicker Trevor Dutton on makes of 25 and 35 yards to close the gap to 10-6 by halftime. But Forney countered with 10 straight points in the third quarter, highlighted by a 51-yard scamper to the end zone by Javian Osborne.
All four of North's second-half series resulted in turnovers on downs, including twice in the red zone.
Running back Jayden Walker paced North's offense with 163 yards on 38 carries in the setback.
The loss squares the Bulldogs with Lufkin at 3-3 for fourth place in 7-5A Division I. North owns the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two but will need either a win next week against North Mesquite or a Lufkin loss to clinch the district's final playoff spot.
Lovejoy rolls through Greenville
Lovejoy maintained its pursuit of another district championship after toppling Greenville on Friday, 63-13.
The win keeps the No. 10-ranked Leopards (7-2, 6-0) atop the 7-5A Division II standings, exiting the night a half-game ahead of fellow district unbeaten Melissa, whose game with Princeton was postponed until 1 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather.
It'll be the last hurdle before Thursday's winner-take-all showdown for the district title between Lovejoy and Melissa, set to kick at 7 p.m. from Leopard Stadium.
The Leopards stayed hot on Friday, piling up 49 points in the first half en route to the lopsided victory. Lovejoy totaled 450 yards of offense, led by 216 passing yards and two touchdowns from Brayden Hagle, plus 114 rushing yards and a trio of scores from running back Matthew Mainord. Receivers Parker Livingstone, Kyle Parker and Jaxson Lavender all logged receiving touchdowns in Lovejoy's sixth consecutive win.
