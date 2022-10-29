high school football mckinney boyd vs rock hill

McKinney Boyd forced four turnovers on Friday to aid a 21-17 victory over Prosper Rock Hill.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Pearce / BuzzPhotos.com

Celina running back Gabe Gayton took his first carry of the night 43 yards for a touchdown, and the Bobcats never looked back.

Celina picked its fifth consecutive win and maintained its unbeaten record in 7-4A Division I on Friday, cruising past Pinkston for a 38-7 victory from Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium. The Bobcats (8-1, 5-0) clinched the district title with the win, assuring themselves the league's top seed for the Class 4A Division I playoffs.

