Boyd vs Little Elm

McKinney Boyd quarterback Ryan Shackleton pitches the ball during Friday's district ballgame against Little Elm.

 Photo courtesy of Rog Pachuta / BuzzPhotos.com

The McKinney Boyd and Plano West football teams both found the district win column for the first time this season on Friday and scored pivotal fourth-quarter touchdowns in doing so.

The Broncos (1-7, 1-4 in 5-6A) fended off Little Elm (1-8, 0-5) for a 55-46 win from Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex, while the Wolves (2-6, 1-4 in 6-6A) rallied to overtake rival Plano East (3-5, 0-5) 31-28 from Clark Stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

