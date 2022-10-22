The McKinney Boyd and Plano West football teams both found the district win column for the first time this season on Friday and scored pivotal fourth-quarter touchdowns in doing so.
The Broncos (1-7, 1-4 in 5-6A) fended off Little Elm (1-8, 0-5) for a 55-46 win from Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex, while the Wolves (2-6, 1-4 in 6-6A) rallied to overtake rival Plano East (3-5, 0-5) 31-28 from Clark Stadium.
Boyd's win marked the first under new head coach Daniel Foster and came on a season-high in points scored. The Broncos got a combined six touchdowns from quarterback Ryan Shackleton on Friday, including a 48-yard rushing score with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter after the Lobos had cut Boyd's lead to 48-46.
Shackleton's game-sealing touchdown was all too timely, as Little Elm had rallied from a 48-33 deficit behind a pair of passing touchdowns from quarterback Kellen Tasby, the latter coming on a 9-yard strike to Chance Hill with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a two-point game. The Lobos then managed to recover a fumble midway the frame but couldn't capitalize, and Shackleton made them pay.
Shackleton led the Broncos in both passing (315 yards) and rushing (96), and prefaced his late touchdown run with five scores through the air. Four different Boyd receivers logged at least 60 yards in the win, led by 94 yards and three touchdowns for Caleb Hensley.
Tasby was stellar as well, completing 23-of-27 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Semaj Jordan-Rector added 153 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield, while Tay'lon Jackson caught eight balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
West, meanwhile, withstood a second-half rally by East on Friday to pick up its second win of the season. The Wolves led 17-7 at halftime before surrendering back-to-back Panther touchdowns to open the third quarter. A 13-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Hatcher gave East a 21-17 lead with 3:19 to go in the third.
The Panthers had a chance to extend that lead, but a fumble just outside the red zone resulted in a 77-yard return for a touchdown by West linebacker Johnnie Ingram.
East didn't dwell on the miscue, retaking the lead moments later on a 65-yard strike from the familiar connection of Drew Devillier to Rushil Patel for a 28-24 edge with 10:50 remaining in regulation. But eight consecutive runs by West set up a 1-yard touchdown on the ground for Donovan Martin to nudge the Wolves back in front on fourth-and-goal, 31-28.
After forcing an East three-and-out, West leaned on the run some more, mixing in a third-and-9 conversion between quarterback Alex Smith and Brody Verner, to help run out the remainder of the game clock.
The Wolves' rushing attack accounted for 213 yards in the win, led by 161 and a pair of scores by Dermot White. He had a team-high 99 receiving yards as well.
East fell short of its first district victory despite a three-touchdown night through the air from Devillier. Two of those scores found Patel, who tallied 119 receiving yards.
Elsewhere in the area
*Make it seven wins in a row for Prestonwood Christian, which cruised past rival Bishop Lynch 57-17 on Friday to improve to 7-1 heading into a bye week. The Lions got another resounding effort out of the backfield from running back AJ Sibley, who turned 25 carries into 292 yards and five touchdowns. Following the off week, Prestonwood hosts defending TAPPS Division I state champion Parish Episcopal on Nov. 4.
*Prosper forged a three-way tie for second place in 5-6A after rallying from an early deficit to hammer Denton Braswell 59-14 on Friday. The Eagles led just 17-14 at the half before blowing the ballgame open with a 28-point third quarter. Quarterback Harrison Rosar threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Prentice Sanders added 123 yards and a pair of scores on the ground to spark the Eagles heading into next week's showdown for Division I playoff seeding with rival Allen.
*In a meeting between the top two teams from 7-4A Div. I, Celina hung 41 first-half points on a stout Carter defense to fuel a 55-13 victory and claim sole possession of first place in the district. Running back Gabe Gayton and quarterback Noah Bentley had two rushing touchdowns apiece in the first half, with Gayton logging 207 yards on the ground in the Bobcats' fourth straight win.
*Lovejoy outgained Mesquite Poteet 542-56 on Friday night and the scoreboard reflected as such, with the Leopards maintaining their unbeaten record in 7-5A Division II following a 70-3 victory over the Pirates. Quarterback Brayden Hagle completed 11-of-15 passes for 218 yards and five touchdowns, with two finding Parker Livingston (113 receiving yards).
*McKinney North struck on its opening drive against No. 1-ranked Longview on Friday, taking a 7-0 lead on a 37-yard strike from Colin Hitchcock to Korbin Hendrix. But it was all Lobos the rest of the way, piling up 509 yards to post a 49-7 victory and maintain their hold on first place in 7-5A Div. I.
