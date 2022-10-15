MCKINNEY NORTH LUFKIN FBO KB

McKinney North senior Gavin Constantine, left, eludes a Lufkin defender during Friday's district ballgame.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

The McKinney North football team weathered a 17-point second-half deficit and managed to finish off Lufkin in triple overtime on a two-point conversion by running back Jayden Walker for a 53-51 victory on Friday.

It was a stark departure from how the Bulldogs had conducted business during their 5-1 start prior to Friday's ballgame, holding opponents to just 21 points per game in their five wins. But a heaping dose of Lufkin running back Kedren Young, who logged 299 rushing yards and four touchdowns, contributed to North trailing by as much as 38-21 with 3:26 to go in the third quarter.

