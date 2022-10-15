The McKinney North football team weathered a 17-point second-half deficit and managed to finish off Lufkin in triple overtime on a two-point conversion by running back Jayden Walker for a 53-51 victory on Friday.
It was a stark departure from how the Bulldogs had conducted business during their 5-1 start prior to Friday's ballgame, holding opponents to just 21 points per game in their five wins. But a heaping dose of Lufkin running back Kedren Young, who logged 299 rushing yards and four touchdowns, contributed to North trailing by as much as 38-21 with 3:26 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with 17 consecutive points, capitalizing on a late fumble recovery on a Lufkin kickoff return and knotting the ballgame at 38-38 with 4:38 remaining in regulation following a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal by Jalique Andrews.
North even had a chance at seizing the lead after intercepting the Panthers, but Lufkin proceeded to generate a takeaway of its own on a lost fumble by the Bulldogs on the ensuing drive.
The 38-38 gridlock carried into overtime, trading touchdowns during the first two frames before two-point conversions were invoked. And whereas North managed to stop Young on his two-point run, Walker converted his try to seal the win and keep the Bulldogs afloat in the 7-5A Division I title picture.
Paced by 139 rushing yards and five total touchdowns from Walker, North improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in district, good for a second-place tie with Lancaster and one game behind top-ranked, undefeated Longview.
Lovejoy denies Crandall rally
A 21-0 lead has been a familiar start for Lovejoy during its 7-5A Div. II schedule, but the Leopards had to stay sharp late as Crandall rallied to within seven points on two separate occasions before falling, 49-35.
The Leopards came out hot, striking for 21 points within the first 10 matches of game time, capped by a 26-yard touchdown run from Dante Dean. But Crandall chipped away, leaning on time of possession and amassing nearly 90 offensive snaps on the night to find their footing over the final three quarters.
Lovejoy found itself on the receiving end of 535 yards by the Pirates, including a combined 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns between Chris Abron and Luke Moffitt.
But the Leopards' own backfield was dialed in on Friday, with Matthew Mainord running for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Kyle Parker (109 receiving yards) and Jaxson Lavender (102) both had triple-digit receiving nights.
The Leopards led wire-to-wire but Crandall got as close as 42-35 with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter following a 10-yard run by Abron. But Lovejoy struck back in a hurry with quarterback Brayden Hagle finding Parker deep for a 69-yard score just two minutes later.
Hagle completed 14-of-19 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Leopards stay unbeaten in district play at 4-0, good for a first-place tie with Melissa.
Elsewhere in the area
*Prosper capitalized on strong field position to fuel a 49-16 victory over McKinney Boyd on Thursday. Quarterback Harrison Rosar threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to boost the Eagles to 3-1 in 5-6A play and tied for third place with McKinney.
*Gabe Gayton had the hot hand out of the Celina backfield on Friday, logging 259 rushing yards and four touchdowns to help the Bobcats distance from Wilmer-Hutchins for a 37-17 victory that kept Celina perfect in 7-4A Div. I play at 3-0.
*Make it six wins in a row for Prestonwood Christian after throttling Fort Worth Nolan on Friday, 42-7.
Quarterback Maguire Martin totaled 170 yards and four touchdowns, while Carter Stoutmire recorded a late pick-six for the game's final points.
