This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last February to take over as Coppell head coach for Mike DeWitt, who finished with the most number of wins in program history (54).
But one thing that didn’t change for Coppell was steady play at the quarterback position. Fishpaw was the field general for an explosive Cowboys offense that averaged 36.3 points per game.
Whether it was with his arm or his legs, Fishpaw had total command of Coppell’s offense. His ability to extend plays with his feet and unleash the deep ball were big reasons why the Cowboys went 9-2 and qualified for the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons. Coppell won nine games for the first time since 2017.
Named the co-most valuable player of District 6-6A, Fishpaw totaled 2,867 passing yards with 31 touchdowns against just two interceptions and a 66% completion percentage. He also finished with 340 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He didn’t fumble once.
Despite playing two seasons on Coppell’s varsity, Fishpaw more than helped to fill the void that was left by alum Ryan Walker. The Cowboys went 14-7 in Fishpaw’s two seasons and scored at least 30 points seven times.
