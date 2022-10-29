FLOWER MOUND - Coppell's football team is bound for the postseason after going on the road and outlasting Flower Mound amidst rainy conditions, 39-21.
Quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 15-of-21 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 10 carries for 102 yards and two additional scores on the ground in the victory.
Zack Darkoch chipped in 109 rushing yards on 10 carries, while Ayrion Sneed had two receptions for 53 yards and a score, and Baron Tipton had a pair of receiving touchdowns.
"Our kids did a great job of keeping their focus and staying locked in (during the weather delay)," said Antonio Wiley, Coppell head coach. "Things can be tricky with the delay and you can come out and crash, but our coaches did a great job and the kids came out and did a great job and they won it tonight."
Coppell's offense got out to a rousing start when Fishpaw ran 55 yards to the house on the first play from scrimmage from the Cowboys for an 8-0 lead after Fishpaw picked up a bad snap and scrambled for the two-point conversion.
The lead increased to 15-0 with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Baron Tipton.
Flower Mound had the answer, however, getting on the board when an 11-play, 75-yard drive was capped by an 18-yard touchdown run by Erdman with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Jaguars also answered the bell in the second quarter - this time with a 17-play drive - when Erdman plunged in from three yards out to counter a 38-yard touchdown reception by Coppell's Ayrion Sneed for a halftime margin of 22-14.
"Jack Fishpaw and the offense just take care of business," Wiley said. "They've been lights-out all season and if it weren't for a few big penalties tonight, I don't think we would have been stopped tonight."
Already holding a lead, Coppell regained firm control to open the third quarter when it drove 99-yards for a 29-14 advantage. The drive was capped by a 7-yard touchdown grab by Tipton.
"I wasn't sure how we were ruled down at the one on the kickoff, but we went 99 yards and punched it in anyway," Wiley said. "That was the biggest drive of the game."
For Flower Mound, quarterback Yale Erdman completed 11-of-22 passes for 50 yards while also rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
"I'm proud of our guys," said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. "It's been like it's been all year with our guys fighting through adversity. But that's a good football team over there. Regardless of the weather and conditions you have to execute and Coppell just made more plays than us."
Coppell continues at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Plano Senior.
"We have some things to work on and one of them is cleaning up the penalties," Wiley said.
Up next for the Jaguars is a date on the road against Plano West with a playoff berth potentially still in the cards.
"We'll have to see how some things play out and look at some scenarios," Basil said. "We're going to take advantage of what we have and if we have the opportunity to play we are going to come out and play the game the way it is supposed to be played."
