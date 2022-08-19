Argyle has been simply dominant since making the leap to Class 4A in 2014, compiling a 122-9 overall record during that span, highlighted by its second state title win in 2020. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways this year in their first season as a Class 5A school.
Just 12 miles away from Argyle is Lake Dallas. The Falcons return 18 seniors and nine juniors with proven varsity experience. Senior wide receiver Niki Gray is the only all-district performer returning for the Falcons. Lake Dallas improved by three wins last season, going from 1-8 in 2020 to 4-6 in 2021.
District bunkmate Creekview posted its first winning season and first postseason berth last year since 2015. However, Creekview has its work cut out after losing quarterback Garrett Palacio, wide-outs Sean Sallis and Jordyn Crain, and running back Isaiah Evans to graduation.
Denton has been stuck on hard times, having posted just 11 wins over the last five years. But senior running back Coco Brown always gives the Broncos a chance to stay in games. Brown rushed for 1,848 yards with 12 touchdowns his junior season.
Frisco Independence is not only moving down from 5A Div. I to Div. II, but will have a new head coach for just the second time in program history. Longtime assistant Nick Stokes was elevated to head coach following the announcement of Kyle Story’s retirement in February.
Frisco Memorial went 4-6 last year for their best season ever, and the Warriors will lean on the duo of sophomore quarterback Braeden Mussett and senior wide-out Ferron Cotton.
Frisco Emerson, which opened its doors last year, enters its first season as a varsity program.
Five Games to Watch
Melissa at Argyle
Aug. 26: The Eagles play on the toughest non-district slates in the Dallas area, opening the year with four consecutive opponents that made it at least two rounds deep in the playoffs in 2021. In the eyes of Argyle, the first of those four is the most significant to the Eagles. Argyle was shut out 21-0 by Melissa last year as the Cardinals dealt the Eagles their first district loss since 2008. After playing Melissa in Week 1, Argyle will battle Lovejoy the following week in a battle of state-ranked teams, Grapevine in Week 3 and Montgomery in Week 4.
Frisco Emerson at Dallas Hillcrest
Aug. 26: The Mavericks will play their first game in program history. Emerson is led by head coach Kendall Miller, who on July 19, was selected as president-elect of the Texas High School Coaches Association. Junior wide receiver Kylen Evans has fielded offers from Missouri and Pitt. Hillcrest was a playoff team last year for the second consecutive season. Senior Reggie Williams is the Panthers’ top returning play-maker, having accumulated 518 receiving yards and seven scores last year.
Frisco Independence at Frisco Panther Creek
Aug. 26: History will be made for both schools at the Ford Center at the Star. Independence will usher in the Nick Stokes era. Stokes is in his first season as head coach of the Knights. He is the second head coach in the program’s nine-year history. Stokes takes over for Kyle Story, who in February, announced his retirement from coaching. Panther Creek, meanwhile, will be playing its first game in school history.
Lake Dallas at Creekview
Sept. 23: District foes in 2016 and 2017, the Falcons and Mustangs will renew their on-field rivalry at Standridge Stadium to kick off conference play. Both teams have second-year head coaches. Creekview enjoyed a dramatic turnaround in Tony Castillo’s first season at the helm, finishing with a 6-5 record and the team’s first playoff berth since 2015. Lake Dallas saw big improvement in Jason Young’s first season patrolling the sidelines. The Falcons went from 1-8 in 2020 to 4-6 in 2021.
Frisco Memorial at Frisco Independence
Oct. 14: Although separated by just six miles, this game will mark just the third-ever meeting between the Warriors and Knights – first since Sept. 6, 2019, when Independence cruised to a 49-20 victory. The Knights are 2-0 all time against the Warriors. Independence won the first meeting, a 48-3 victory on Sept. 6, 2018, which was the second game in program history for Memorial. The Warriors are coming off their best season in their brief history, while the Knights look to return to the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.
