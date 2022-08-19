Lake Dallas vs Frisco Memorial

Lake Dallas and Frisco Memorial will remain district rivals as part of 3-5A Division II.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Spain

Argyle has been simply dominant since making the leap to Class 4A in 2014, compiling a 122-9 overall record during that span, highlighted by its second state title win in 2020. The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways this year in their first season as a Class 5A school.

Just 12 miles away from Argyle is Lake Dallas. The Falcons return 18 seniors and nine juniors with proven varsity experience. Senior wide receiver Niki Gray is the only all-district performer returning for the Falcons. Lake Dallas improved by three wins last season, going from 1-8 in 2020 to 4-6 in 2021.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

