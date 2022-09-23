Cade Bortnem

Lake Dallas junior quarterback Cade Bortnem accounted for seven touchdowns in Friday’s 59-14 rout of Creekview.

 Photo courtesy of Kimberly Lynn

CARROLLTON – For as impressive as Lake Dallas has been this season, perhaps the thing that has impressed head coach Jason Young the most about his Falcons is their focus.

“We just focus on the next opponent,” Young said. “I haven’t talked about being 4-0, 5-0. Our goal is to be 1-0. We just narrow our focus on our next opponent.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments