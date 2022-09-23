CARROLLTON – For as impressive as Lake Dallas has been this season, perhaps the thing that has impressed head coach Jason Young the most about his Falcons is their focus.
“We just focus on the next opponent,” Young said. “I haven’t talked about being 4-0, 5-0. Our goal is to be 1-0. We just narrow our focus on our next opponent.”
All week long, Young implored to his Falcons to take care of business against a Creekview team that has struggled to a 0-4 start. Lake Dallas heeded Young’s message.
Behind seven touchdowns by junior quarterback Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas found the end zone on each of its first seven drives, while the Falcon defense suffocated the Mustangs to 99 yards in a 59-14 rout at Standridge Stadium on Friday night.
Make that 7 touchdowns tonight for Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem. Bortnem finds Dylan Brauchle for the 8-yard score.Lake Dallas 56, Creekview 14. 8:57 4Q pic.twitter.com/ApOCLJKtuU— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) September 24, 2022
The Falcons (5-0 overall, 1-0 District 3-5A Div. II) did almost of their damage in the first half. Lake Dallas built a 42-0 advantage on five touchdown passes by Bortnem and a 3-yard run by junior running back Sam McAfee.
The scoring feast began with a 32-yard strike from Bortnem to senior Niki Gray. Gray caught the ball in the middle of the field before outrunning the Mustang defense to give Lake Dallas a quick 7-0 lead with 9:29 left in the first quarter.
With Creekview’s defense focused on shutting down senior Evan Weinberg and junior Keonde Henry, Gray took center stage. Gray led the Falcon receiving corps with 121 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns.
“Our skill isn’t just with one person,” Gray said. “Our skill is right up there. If one person is being double-covered, another has an opportunity to make big plays. Tonight, it was me.”
Bortnem was sharp all night. He threw for 256 yards on 12-of-17 passing and added a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for good measure.
“He just gets more and more comfortable there,” Young said. “Every game he improves, makes better decisions. I’m really pleased with how he’s played.”
It was a balanced effort for Lake Dallas. Coming into the season, running back was one of the few positions that the Falcons didn’t have any previous varsity experience. But it has become a nice luxury for Lake Dallas as the season has progressed.
On a night when Lake Dallas churned out 233 yards on the ground, junior Sam McAfee finished with 101 yards on eight carries with a touchdown, including a 46-yard burst that set up the fourth Lake Dallas score. Sophomore Dylan Brauchle carried 13 times for 91 yards and had a receiving touchdown. Junior Travis Brewer went for 55 yards on 10 carries.
“We have to run the ball,” Young said. “We’ve got really good receivers out there. But if they’re able to focus on those guys without the threat of us running the ball, it makes it a lot more difficult. The fact that we’re able to run it a ton with those guys helps out a lot.”
Lake Dallas’ defense did a great job all night in rallying to the ball. Creekview only had four first downs in the first half, but the Mustangs twice crossed into Falcon territory. The Mustangs got to the Falcon 43 with a 27-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jaiden Paige to sophomore wide receiver Tre Johnson with four minutes to go in the first quarter and Creekview trailing 14-0.
However, a false start derailed that drive, and the Mustangs (0-5, 0-1) were forced to punt.
Lake Dallas proceeded to turn that missed opportunity for Creekview into a 46-yard touchdown catch by Weinberg for a 21-0 Falcon lead with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Falcons punctuated the big first half with a 23-yard pass from Bortnem to senior Xavier Lopez, who made a diving catch near the right sideline for a 42-0 lead with 1:29 left in the second quarter.
“We watched film on these guys and I felt pretty confident about it,” Young said. “I just explained to them that good teams take care of business. This was a team that we needed to take care of. I was happy the way that we came out.”
Bortnem’s night appeared to be done after he rushed for a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter. Junior Hogan Kenney replaced Bortnem on the next Falcon possession, but Kenney suffered an undisclosed injury a short time later, Young said. The Falcons re-inserted Bortem, who played the remainder of the game.
Creekview ended Lake Dallas’ shutout bid with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Paige to sophomore Anthony Brown with 5:58 left in the third quarter. Less than two minutes later, Mustangs junior Germain Smith returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.
Lake Dallas hosts Frisco Memorial at 7 p.m. next Friday. Creekview will look to pick up its first win of the season that same time against Frisco Emerson at Toyota Stadium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.